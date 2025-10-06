The SIAC has issued a statement announcing significant penalties against Fort Valley State and Central State following Saturday's physical altercation that occurred following the game. 20 players in total, 11 from Central State and nine from Fort Valley State, have been suspended, as well as Fort Valley State head coach Marlon Watson and Central State coach Tony Carter. Both institutions have also been assessed with an undisclosed fine.

“Acts of unsportsmanlike conduct have no place in intercollegiate athletics or within the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman, Ed.D., in a statement. “I am extremely disappointed that this event has overshadowed what was otherwise a very competitive football game.”

Fort Valley State issued a statement following the announcement of the penalties from the conference. The statement is below.

“Fort Valley State University announces that the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has issued an institutional fine, suspension for nine FVSU student-athletes and Head Coach Marlon Watson will serve a one-game ban following the postgame altercation that occurred during Saturday’s Homecoming game against Central State University (CSU).

We extend our sincere apologies to the Fort Valley State University community, as well as CSU, their student-athletes, coaches and fans. The actions that took place do not reflect the values of sportsmanship, integrity and respect that we uphold as an institution, athletic program and conference.

We do not condone behavior that falls short of these standards, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that our student-athletes understand the importance of representing the University with Wildcat pride and professionalism on and off the field.

We remain committed to learning from this experience and reinforcing the principles that define what it means to be a Wildcat.”

Both teams will now have to head into their matchups this week with both head coaches not on the sidelines as well as several players out of action. Fort Valley State travels to face off against Benedict, as Central State hosts their homecoming festivities and faces Morehouse College.