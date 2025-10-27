Cam Thomas' latest scoring outburst put him in rare Brooklyn Nets company. The 24-year-old posted his 10th career 40-point game during Sunday's 118-107 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, tying him with Kevin Durant for the third-most in the Nets' NBA history. Only Vince Carter (17) and Kyrie Irving (14) have more.

Thomas has flashed his elite scoring ability at every step of his basketball journey. After setting Oak Hill Academy's all-time scoring record, he led the nation's freshmen in scoring during his lone college season. Despite an inconsistent role early in his NBA career, Thomas became the youngest player in NBA history to score three straight 40-point games.

After becoming a full-time member of the rotation, Thomas led the Nets in scoring the last two seasons, averaging 22.9 points on 44/36/86 shooting splits across 91 appearances.

Cam Thomas leading new-look Nets offense after failed contract negotiation

The fifth-year guard has continued to score at a high level early this season. Through three games, Thomas has averaged 29.3 points on 43/32/94 shooting splits. Despite entering Sunday's game with a nasal fracture and suffering a cut that required stitches, he helped lead a near-26-point comeback.

Thomas scored 40 points while shooting 11-of-25 from the field, 5-of-12 from three and 13-of-13 from the free-throw line.

“I'm alright, it's just part of the game. I'm getting my ass beat out there, but it's all good. Just gotta keep playing and keep pushing. If I'm good enough to play, I'll be out there playing. So no worries, it's just basketball,” Thomas said of his injuries.

While Thomas posted zero assists, head coach Jordi Fernandez praised his engagement during the near-comeback.

“The last game, it was 30 [points] and nine [assists]. This game, it was 40 [points]. He didn't have to spray [the ball to teammates] as much because he scored very efficiently,” Fernandez said. “I just like this engagement and his communication with his teammates. That's the CT we need, when he's engaged and he's asking his teammates to be in the right spots.”

Despite Thomas' elite scoring flashes, he and the Nets were far apart on a contract extension this summer. With cap space limited around the league amid concerns about his defense and playmaking, the former first-round pick did not have a market. He ultimately signed his $6 million qualifying offer and will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Thomas will continue to have a featured role with Brooklyn early this season as he seeks to prove his worth to NBA front offices.