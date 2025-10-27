On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos improved to 6-2 on the 2025 NFL season with a home demolition of the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 44-24. The Broncos picked up right where they left off in the fourth quarter last week against the New York Giants, scoring 27 points in the first half and looking like a truly electric offensive unit for most of the afternoon.

Head coach Sean Payton raised eyebrows before the game with his decision to accept the opening kickoff instead of deferring to the second half after winning the coin toss, as has been his custom over the years.

After the game, the former Super Bowl-winning coach spoke on what went into that decision.

“I wanted it to be a little bit of a message to our offense and team about starting fast,” said Payton, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports on X< formerly Twitter.

The message was certainly heard loud and clear by the Broncos players, who put 14 points on the board in the first quarter and 13 more in the second. It was a far cry from the lethargic start that the team got off to last week against the New York Giants, before scrambling back late and winning the game in thrilling fashion.

An impressive Broncos team

The Denver Broncos have now proven that they can beat teams in more than one way, which is key for any squad hoping to make a legitimate run in the NFL postseason.

As previously mentioned, the Broncos now sit at 6-2, still in the running for one of the top seeds in the AFC, with two matchups against the divisional rival Kansas City Chiefs still looming on the horizon, which could go a long way in determining which of those teams gets home field advantage in the first round of the postseason.

In any case, the Broncos will next take the field on Sunday on the road against the Houston Texans. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.