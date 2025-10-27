Week 8's Sunday Night Football matchup featured a classic matchup between a mentor and his former protege. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers visited Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game marked the first time that Rodgers faced the Packers since being traded from the team in 2022.

During his time in Green Bay, Love got the chance to learn under Rodgers. Now, Love put all that he learned to good use, helping lead the Packers to a 35-25 win over the Steelers. After the game, the two quarterbacks shared some love and met midfield to congratulate each other.

For nearly two decades, Aaron Rodgers was the face of the Packers. He won multiple MVPs while in Green Bay and helped lead them to a Super Bowl win. He was one of the best quarterbacks of his generation. However, as he started to get older, his status on the team started to be questioned. In preparation for Rodgers' retirement or departure, the Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft.

There was some drama at first, as Love's arrival seemed to directly challenge Rodgers' presence on the team. However, Rodgers remained the starting quarterback of the Packers, continuing to lead them to success in 2020 and 2021. Love, meanwhile, learned under Rodgers and learning Matt LaFleur's system behind the scenes.

When Rodgers eventually left the Packers in 2022, Love took over as the starting quarterback of the Packers. While he had a rough start to his first full season as the QB1, Love grew into one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. As for Rodgers, he had a murky stint in New York marred by an Achilles tear in Year 1 before joining the Steelers this season. Rodgers is having a renaissance of sorts in Pittsburgh after a subpar 2024 campaign.

In their first matchup against each other, Love got the best of Rodgers. Love finished the game with an absurd 29 completions on 37 attempts for 360 yards and three touchdowns. Rodgers, on the other hand, had a modest 219 yards, completing 24 of his 36 attempts and throwing two touchdowns.