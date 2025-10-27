Although the Los Angeles Dodgers return to Chavez Ravine with momentum, they understand the importance of being physically and mentally prepared for Game 3 of the World Series. Following a 5-1 victory versus the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, the defending champions incurred some complications. An airplane carrying the players arrived in LA later that night, but Dave Roberts and his coaching staff did not land in LA until Sunday afternoon.

The longtime manager made some interesting remarks shortly after making his way to the ballpark. “There were some delays,” Roberts told reporters, per TSN Sports. “I don't know if there was intent or not, but the international stuff was a bear. But we made it.”

"There were some delays. I don't know if there was intent or not…the international stuff was a bear." Dave Roberts on returning to L.A. from Toronto. (🎥: @MLBNetwork) pic.twitter.com/WaefADUHjq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 27, 2025

The two-time World Series-winning skipper was sporting a smile as he made the comments, but Blue Jays fans and many others took umbrage with the throwaway line about “intent.” People argued that The Great White North warrants no blame since U.S. Customs is tasked with handling the team's return to Los Angeles, and they subsequently roasted and criticized Roberts.

The 2016 National League Manager of the year admitted that he could have used another word, per The Athletic's Andy McCullough.

“I know the Prime Minister {Mark Carney} is not worried about calling airline security or the FAA to make sure that they delay us,” Roberts told The Athletic. “I know that. Obviously. I think the Prime Minister has bigger fish to fry…. “The process was very long. But a lot of it had to do with our big, huge, four-plane travel party. It’s just a part of international travel. And passports. Airline security. That’s part of it.”

Considering that the man had hardly any time to get his bearings before speaking to the media, one can understand why he may have vented some frustrations. Tension is already high during a Fall Classic, and traveling across the boarder is only going to enhance emotions. Fortunately, Dave Roberts had the rest of the day to recharge and get his mind ready for Game 3.

The Dodgers aim to solidify their newly gained home-field advantage on Monday, with first pitch beginning at approximately 8 p.m. ET. If they have their way during the next three nights in LA, the Boys in Blue will not have to deal with customs for the remainder of the year.