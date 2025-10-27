The Cincinnati Bengals looked like they were heading into gaining some momentum for their season, and then they fell flat to the winless New York Jets in Week 8. It was a high-scoring affair, as the Bengals put up 38 points and Ja'Marr Chase had a big game. He finished with 12 receptions for 91 yards, which tied Michael Thomas’ record for catches in a single season.

Though Chase did all of that, he still wasn't satisfied with how things ended, as the offense sputtered during the most important part of the game.

“It’s pretty frustrating, but the offense still needs to capitalize at the end. We left stuff out there,” Chase said.

With Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback now, while Joe Burrow is sidelined, things have improved on offense every week, but there are still some things that they need to work on for the time being. The hope was that they could take advantage of a team like the Jets who has been looking for answers all season, but it looked like the Jets wanted it more.

Now, the Bengals will have to regroup and try to get a win against the Chicago Bears in their next game.

Bengals fall apart in fourth quarter to Jets

Chase thought that it was the offense that left some plays out on the field, but it was the defense that couldn't get a stop in the fourth quarter that led to the Jets' comeback. The Bengals' defense allowed 23 points in the quarter, as they scored touchdowns on all three offensive possessions.

After the game, head coach Zac Taylor called out the defense for their performance, pleading that someone step up and take charge on that side of the ball.

“We just needed someone to rise up and make a play. Someone just hold the fort down, and I didn't see enough of that today,” Taylor said via Caleb Noe of WCPO.

“I think someone needs to lead the group,” Taylor continued. “That's what I need to see. Someone step up and lead the group and take some accountability over there and get this thing going the right way.”

The Bengals still have playoff aspirations, and while Burrow is sidelined, they're going to need to win as many games as they can until around December.