Tennessee State head coach Eddie George was asked to do an interview with the Chicago Bears last month as they looked to find their next head coach to fill their open vacancy. At first, George thought it was only Chicago fulfilling the Rooney rule requirement.

The Rooney Rule, introduced in 2003, originated from recommendations by the NFL’s Workplace Diversity Committee, now known as the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee. Named after Dan Rooney, the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner and former committee chairman, the rule originally mandated that teams with head coaching vacancies interview at least one diverse candidate before making a hire.

Still, George found the experience to be valuable.

“The thing about the Rooney Rule is, it doesn't matter how you get in the room,” George said in a quote obtained by the Tennesseean. “Whether it's through the front door, backdoor, side door, window or the roof − if I get in the room, you still gotta deal with me. Then I've got to go out there and perform, meaning I've still got to interview well.”

George's interview did indeed help the Bears fulfill the requirement to satisfy the Rooney Rule, as they interviewed George and former Panthers and Jaguars head coach Ron Rivera. But, George bolstered his career options as he aced the interview, per reporting by ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

“A source close to George described the interview as a “great experience” that will lead to other coaching opportunities for the former NFL running back. George's interview was deemed “excellent” by a member of the Bears' interview committee,” she wrote in her wide-ranging report detailing how Ben Johnson was ultimately hired as the head coach of the Bears.

This is a significant moment for George, who was reluctant to get into head coaching when he was first approached by Tennessee State in 2021. Per reports, he actually turned down the position at first.

“I was like, ‘Are you sure you know what you're asking me? But it just resonated in my spirit, and it wouldn't go away,” George said in a quote obtained by the Tennesseean in 2021.

But, he ultimately heeded the call to lead the Tigers, and helped the blue-blood HBCU program turn themselves back into a winner once again.

Shortly after the Eddie George era began at Tennessee State, the Tigers faced some tough seasons, finishing 5-6 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2022. However, they turned things around with a 6-5 record, marking their first winning season since 2017. This year, the team made history with a 9-4 record, claiming a share of the Big South-OVC championship and earning their first FCS Playoff bid since 2013.

If Eddie George continues to build upon his success at Tennessee State, he will certainly get calls from across the college landscape and even the NFL to inquire about his services to be head coach. George's football journey was already decorated as a former Heisman-winning Ohio State star and star running back for the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans. Now, he has the opportunity to further build upon his legacy with Tennessee State and possibly land a job at the next level.