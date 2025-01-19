In a shocking turn in the Chicago Bears' search for their next head coach, Tennessee State head coach Eddie George is interviewing with the team on Sunday for the open vacancy, according to a report by Fox Sports's Jay Glazer.

“The Chicago Bears, who I know Ben Johnson is on their list, here’s a surprise candidate that they are interviewing tomorrow. It is this guy, Eddie George — how about that — who is the head coach at Tennessee State for the last four years. Coach of the year in his conference, won his conference. They will interview him tomorrow morning,” Glazer said on Fox on Saturday prior to the Commanders vs. Lions game.

Eddie George completed his fourth season as the head coach of the Tennessee State Tigers, in which he assumed the position in 2021. Since taking the helm of Tennessee State football, Eddie George has transformed the program into a rising powerhouse. George and the Tigers experienced their share of struggles, going 5-6 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2022.

The team then turned the corner with a 6-5 record in 2023, posting their first winning season since 2017. This year's team etched themselves in history as they finished 9-4, won a share of the Big South-OVC championship and clinched a bid in the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2013. The ultimately lost in a competitive matchup against Montana.

Following the conclusion of the season, George expressed a desire to stay with Tennessee State for the next few years, per a quote obtained by The Tennesseean.

“This is part of the process. God willing, if I'm here for the next five or six years, it's going to take us time to become an elite program where we're consistent and we're sustainable.”

George has ties to the Bears, as he worked with the team during their OTAs in 2023.

“Me being relatively new to coaching, I'm able to sit in on a lot of different meetings from medical to equipment to physical training, staff meetings, scheduling, operations; the whole gamut of the business and understand it from that perspective, as well as game-planning and on-the-field stuff too. It's been great in that capacity,” He said per a quote on the Chicago Bears website.

The Bears have confirmed that they have interviewed 14 candidates so far. Among them are former Titans coach Mike Vrabel, now the head coach of the New England Patriots, and former Titans offensive coordinator and Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith. Other candidates include Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, former Cowboys and Packers coach Mike McCarthy, and former Carolina Panthers and Washington coach Ron Rivera.