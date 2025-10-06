South Carolina State University was rocked by two separate shootings this past weekend, tragically resulting in one fatality and one person left in critical condition, according to ABC News. The Orangeburg County Coroner identified 19-year-old Julia Butler as the victim who perished from her injuries in one of the incidents.

The first shooting, reported by NBC News, occurred on campus near a student dormitory known as the Eugene Suites. The second shooting left an unidentified male victim injured and transported to a local hospital. At this moment, local police officials do not believe the two shootings were connected.

In connection with one of the shootings, South Carolina State law enforcement identified a suspect of interest. 18-year-old Matthew Daniel McCoy has since been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and carrying a weapon on school property, per WCSC.

According to local police reports, the charges against McCoy stem from an incident where a fight broke out between two separate groups of people. McCoy reportedly went to his vehicle to retrieve a Glock handgun, which local authorities later recovered from his car. McCoy then shot twice at an unidentified person. Reporting by WACH indicates that McCoy admitted to law enforcement that he did not own the gun, but confirmed he was shooting at the individual.

Following the two incidents, South Carolina State was placed on lockdown. The homecoming concert, which was scheduled on Sunday, was cancelled as well as other homecoming events. The lockdown was lifted by Monday morning, per a WYFF report, and the university has since enhanced security measures on campus, including ID verifications and vehicle checks.

In a statement, South Carolina State President Alexander Conyers expressed condolences for all of those affected by the shooting.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the young woman who lost her life and to all who have been affected,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate these senseless acts of violence. The safety and well-being of our students, employees, and guests remain our top priority.”

In the aftermath, South Carolina State canceled classes on Monday and made counseling services available to students. The South Carolina State President expressed condolences for all of those affected by the shooting in a public statement. Local law enforcement continues the investigation into both shootings.