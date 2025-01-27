In his new song “4×4,” rapper Travis Scott shows major love to two HBCUs. Scott debuted his new single during the College Football National Championship game last Monday and then released the music video for the song that Friday. In the video, the Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm can be seen performing. Additionally, the song samples a performance from Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands.

The sample seems to be from the band’s performance during the Southern Heritage Classic back in 2016. The band performed a rendition of “Say Sum” by Migos. A video of the performance was posted on YouTube the day after the Southern Heritage Classic. The band’s performance was part of the ‘fifth quarter showdown’ against Jackson State University following the game.

Scott is a native of Texas, growing up in Houston, which is approximately 50 miles away from Prairie View A&M. The band released the news on their official Instagram page urging people to visit Scott’s website to watch the video.

“You might want to head on over to TravisScott.com right now and check this out! You may see somebody you know…. #4×4,” the band posted.

This isn’t his first time showing love to HBCUs. Through his Cactus Jack Foundation, Travis Scott is set to host the 3rd Annual HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic in Houston on February 13. In collaboration with the Project H.E.A.L. initiative, Scott will join other athletes, entertainers, and influencers at the classic. Legendary baseball players like Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., and Albert Pujols are among the notable attendees, along with Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, Dave Chappelle, C.J. Stroud, and Don Toliver. Additionally, Tracy McGrady, Stefon Diggs, Emmitt Smith, and Andre Johnson are set to attend.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, which was established in memory of Scott's late grandfather to assist HBCU students with paying their remaining tuition. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.astros.com/cactusjack.