While Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold basks in the glow of a second straight 13-win season, his next step is a giant one against the 49ers. But he hasn’t lost his sense of humor, as evidenced by his epic admission about a viral lookalike at the Panthers game.

Darnold said it was a neat thing, according to a post on X by Brady Henderson.

The CBS broadcast found a Sam Darnold lookalike in the crowd at Bank of America Stadium Sunday and jokingly dubbed him Stan Darnold. The QB loved it.

“That was epic,” he said today. “I don’t who that guy is, but hopefully one day I can meet him and maybe sign a jersey for him.”

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold facing pivotal game

Darnold’s collapse at the end of the 2024 season caused the Vikings to look for another quarterback. The Seahawks benefited from it. At least for now. Darnold must prove this won’t be a second straight meltdown finish.

In the season finale against the Lions last year, everything stood on the line. Darnold managed an 18 of 41 clunker for 166 yards. Then in the playoffs, he stunk again. He took nine sacks, throwing for 245 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Will this matchup against the 49ers be another version of Darnold’s seeing-ghosts persona?

Darnold said he knows what is at stake. But it sounds like he’s trying to convince himself it’s no big deal, according to NBC Sports.

“Just understanding the gravity of the game and all that stuff,” Darnold said, via the team’s website. “But at the end of the day, it’s just football. And I think that’s the best part about it, is people want to make it a little bit bigger than it is. But we’re just going out there, we’re playing against the Niners, a really good football team. A team that we’re going to be prepared for.

“And it’s going to be great, though. The fans are going to be into it. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. But other than that, it’s football. And we’ll be ready to go for it.”

These teams meet Saturday at 8 p.m. (ET). The Seahawks are 13-3, but the 49ers (12-4) can win the division by beating them. Also, the No. 1 seed in the NFC is at stake.