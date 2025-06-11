Under Armour has partnered with Bowie State University and Morgan State University for its “Sisterhood in Style” social media campaign. The campaign features members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The campaign is to celebrate the brand’s newest lifestyle sneaker, the UA Echo.

HBCUs and Greek life are highlighted in the campaign. The series, which was filmed on the campuses of Morgan State University and Bowie State University in Maryland, showcases the institutions' sense of cultural pride and creative energy. Under Armour revealed the campaign on their official Instagram page.

Under Armour Instagram caption spotlighted the goal of the campaign, saying:

“For more than a century, sorority life has been a transformative force on college campuses, shaping traditions, fostering community service, and defining the style and identity of generations of women. Sororities are spaces where personal expression and collective legacy intersect, with fashion serving as a powerful symbol of unity, confidence, and first impressions.

The ‘Sisterhood in Style' photo series highlights how sorority women have always used fashion to make bold statements, strengthen community, and inspire the next generation of leaders”

Devin Allen, a Baltimore photographer, was in charge of the visual production. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the first Black Greek-letter sorority for undergraduate women, appears in work wearing strong, eye-catching attire. While displaying personal flair, these ensembles pay homage to longstanding customs.

Article Continues Below

Both a photographer and activist, Devin Allen is renowned for his striking photos that emphasize social justice and Black life. When his image of the protests in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray was featured on the cover of Time magazine in 2015, he became well-known across the country. Allen combines art and activism by using his lens to communicate genuine tales about his neighborhood.

The UA Echo sneaker's eye-catching pink and green hues were influenced by AKA's distinctive colors. The sneakers are $150 and can be bought now online. “Sisterhood in Style” is more than just a showcase for products, according to a press release from Under Armour. The advertising campaign emphasizes the business's wider dedication to community, culture, and innovation. Under Armour said, “This campaign empowers the next generation to define their own style codes, show up boldly, and break boundaries.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., was founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University by nine collegiate women. The sorority is the oldest established Greek-letter organization for Black women, with over 355,000 members in over 12 countries.

Under Armour has a long history of partnering with HBCUs, including Bowie State and Morgan State. This program carries on the brand's emphasis on cultural narrative, inclusive design, and genuine campus involvement.