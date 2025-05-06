Urban Edge Network has responded to the arbitration decision in their lawsuit with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), as well as a statement released by the SWAC about the decision on Tuesday afternoon.

The statement, obtained by HBCU Pulse on ClutchPoints, is below:

“Urban Edge Network (UEN) acknowledges the recent arbitration decision and public statement issued by the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

We respect the arbitration process and are currently reviewing the ruling in full with our legal counsel to determine appropriate next steps. While we respectfully disagree with several aspects of the decision, UEN remains committed to operating with integrity, transparency, and an unwavering dedication to the institutions we serve.

We also wish to clarify that our media activity involving Grambling State University and Florida A&M University was based on valid, written contracts. Specifically, we secured rights through two legally binding agreements:

• A contract with the Grambling State University Foundation, which has held the media rights to Grambling athletics since 2012

• A contract with Peak Sports, the official rights holder for Florida A&M University at the time

These agreements were executed in good faith and based on the clear understanding that the rights granted were available and legally held by the respective contracting parties. At no time did UEN act outside the scope of the rights authorized through these agreements.

As a Black-owned media and technology company, our mission remains to amplify the voices, content, and cultural power of HBCUs and underrepresented communities. That mission will not change.

We continue to build strategic partnerships with NAIA institutions, professional sports leagues, and non-SWAC HBCUs to expand access, equity, and opportunity in the media space. Our focus remains on creating original content, empowering student-athletes, and delivering platforms that serve historically underserved audiences.

To our partners, supporters, and investors: thank you for standing with us. Urban Edge Network remains focused, mission-aligned, and committed to growing with excellence.

For media inquiries or partnership questions, please contact:

media@urbanedgenetwork.net”

Urban Edge Network's legal dispute with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Webber Marketing and Consulting, LLC, began after Urban Edge Network filed a $250 million lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division. Urban Edge Network sought restitution, damages, injunctive relief, and initially requested a jury trial against SWAC. The case subsequently moved to arbitration in August 2024.

The dispute centered on claims of misrepresentation by Webber Marketing. According to the complaint, on May 7, 2021, Webber Marketing signed a License and Distribution Agreement with Urban Edge Network (UEN), falsely claiming it had rights to market and distribute broadcasting services. UEN alleged it had signed the agreement based on these false claims, forming the basis of the case.

UEN originally secured a contract with Grambling State University, a SWAC member. However, the complaint stated that Dr. McClelland told Christina Tyson, Director of Supplier Diversity at PepsiCo, that UEN had no contracts with Grambling or other SWAC schools and that only the SWAC Commissioner’s office held exclusive broadcasting rights for SWAC games.

Ms. Tyson then reportedly informed PepsiCo executives, leading PepsiCo to terminate its agreement with UEN. In its 46-paragraph complaint, UEN sought legal action against the SWAC, accusing it of tortious interference, “libel, slander, defamation of character,” and “unfair business practices” by Commissioner McClelland and Webber Marketing.

The SWAC issued a statement via the conference website about the arbitration decision, stating:

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference (“SWAC”) and its Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland successfully obtained the dismissal of all claims asserted against them by Urban Edge Network, Inc. (“Urban Edge” or “UEN”), in a $150 million dollar lawsuit that has been pending since 2023 concerning the media rights to SWAC’s athletic games. In its lawsuit, Urban Edge contended that it had a right to broadcast SWAC athletic conference games on its nationwide streaming platform.

That notion was dispelled by an April 21, 2025 Order issued by the Arbitrator presiding over this lawsuit, who held that among other things that, “UEN has no contractual relationship with SWAC and, as such, no right to market, sell, or promote advertising, broadcasting, or similar right[s] for SWAC games or events of its member institutions.”

The Order also “permanently enjoined” Urban Edge and its founders Hardy Pelt and Todd Brown “from any further fraudulent attempts to sell SWAC’s advertising and media rights to third parties, otherwise use SWAC’s media, or induce SWAC’s member institutions to breach their agreements with SWAC.”

This is a significant victory for the SWAC, who still has claims against Urban Edge that will proceed to trial.

Urban Edge’s dismissed claims include the following claims Urban Edge asserted against both the SWAC and SWAC’s Commissioner McClelland: tortious interference with contracts, tortious interference with prospective contractual and business relations, defamation, and unfair business practices.

Urban Edge initiated this lawsuit against the SWAC, Commissioner McClelland, Webber Marketing and Consulting LLC, and Derek Webber in the Federal Court case captioned Urban Edge Network Inc., v. Webber Marketing and Consulting LLC et al, Civil Action No. 3:22-cv-02021-M in the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division. However, on June 26, 2023, instead of continuing in Federal Court, this lawsuit was compelled to resolution in a JAMS arbitration.

The SWAC is represented by Chisara Ezie-Boncoeur of Barnes and Thornburg LLP, who is the Co-Chair of the firm’s Commercial Litigation Practice Group. Commissioner McClelland is represented by Leron E. Rogers of Fox Rothschild LLP, who is a seasoned sports and entertainment lawyer.“