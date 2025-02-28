Former Valdosta State head coach Tremaine Jackson has officially started his HBCU coaching journey and recently invoked LSU's Brian Kelly to make a point about recruiting. Jackson is not one to mince words and Kelly caught a little shade in his recent comments.

In comments secured by Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Cory Hogue, Jackson talked about his recruiting philosophy.

“We don't wine and dine guys in recruiting. We give it to you straight up because I don't have time to de-recruit you,” Jackson bluntly said.

He then brought up Brian Kelly, saying, “You're not going to catch me on Twitter with my hat backward and dancing on the 360 with guys. Brian Kelly did that, and he ain't won a championship yet.”

Quite a statement by Jackson, who certainly knows about championship expectations as well as getting to the big dance. In only three seasons at the helm of Valdosta State Tremaine Jackson led the Blazers to massive success that culminated in two straight NCAA Division II Playoff births and a 2024 run to the NCAA Division II National Championship. Now, he's looking to bring that same level of success to Prairie View A&M and wants to recruit guys who actually want to play for his team.

Kelly’s tenure at LSU has been markedly different since leaving Notre Dame. While Marcus Freeman has led the Fighting Irish to the National Championship in the expanded College Football Playoff, Kelly’s time with the Tigers has fluctuated between good and great. Three years in, he boasts a 29-11 record, a Heisman Trophy winner in Jayden Daniels, and back-to-back 10-win seasons in his first two years. Despite these achievements, LSU is still searching for that extra edge to reach the next level.

LSU is one of the more well-known institutions in college athletics, especially in football. To Jackson's blunt but objective point, he's getting amazing talent that can fit into his scheme effortlessly. Now, they need to turn it into consistent success that secures a spot in the College Football Playoffs.