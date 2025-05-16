Ahead of Florida A&M's Board of Trustees vote for the next university president, Will Packer released a letter on his social media, continuing his push against candidate Marva Johnson. Johnson, currently Vice President of State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, served eight years on the Florida State Board of Education. She was appointed for a first four-year term by Governor Rick Scott and later reappointed for a second term by Governor Ron DeSantis.​​

However, Florida A&M students, alumni, and stakeholders are hesitant to include Johnson in the process due to her ties to DeSantis and her lack of experience in running a university.​ Packer has been one of the loudest voices in opposition to Johnson's candidacy but his letter is one of his strongest rebukes yet.

His letter read:

“Dear FAMU Board of Trustees,

The interviews have concluded, the meet and greets are done – now

it's time to for you to vote on the next President of Florida A&M University. Before you is a tremendous opportunity to confirm your investment in this community.

In discussions you are going to hear a lot about political capital, corporate ties and relationships, and the need to choose an unconventional candidate for unconventional times. But the truth of the matter is that the baggage that comes with finalist Marva Johnson is not worth any perceived value brought by being a non-traditional candidate. After the publicly embarrassing challenges this institution has faced over the past year, we can't afford another high-profile controversy attached to our university's image.

We can't afford to be associated with anything that has the slightest whiff of impropriety and political manipulation. That alone would undermine any corporate or political capital that any of the presidential candidates purport to have.

Because I routinely deal with Fortune 500 companies, I know firsthand that it's extremely difficult to walk into rooms seeking grants, resources and support from corporations when you don't have your own students, faculty and alumni behind you.

No matter what relationships you have, that's a recipe for disaster. Do not set Marva Johnson up to fail. Do not put her in a position to take over a house that is severely divided.

Do not set Marva Johnson up to fail. Do not put her in a position to take over a house severely divided.

As a film and television producer it is my job to have a finger on the pulse of what is moving and motivating audiences. I have never seen a united outcry so clear and so forceful from the FAMU community. This passion runs deep and is not going away any time soon.

This proposition really is a simple one. Don't over complicate it and don't over think it. You are either carrying out the will of the FAMUly or you're not.

There is only one candidate of the four who the students, the alumni AND the faculty of this beloved institution have overwhelmingly said: It's not her time. Only one candidate has the potential to do irreparable harm to the university's relationship with its community and donor base.

Only one candidate is so polarizing, so divisive, so oftensive a figure that her prospect has called into question the very process by which she was selected. FAMU does not need this. FAMU does not deserve this.

Not now. Not again. Not another public embarrassment. Not another questionable decision by leadership. Not another hit to the FAMU community's faith and trust in the system by which it is governed.

BUT there is GOOD NEWS and a historic opportunity to unite this family. Due to all the negative conversation around Marva Johnson, a non-Marva Johnson Presidential pick will have the full attention and a preponderance of support amongst the FAMU community.

I personally pledge to amplify the efforts of such a President to use that unifying energy to increase the percentage of alumni donors. I know Common, K. Michelle, Roy Wood Jr, Rob Hardy and many, many other influential alums who are aligned with the opposition to Marva Johnson would support these efforts.

People are tired of the vitriol, tired of the negativity, tired of the divisiveness of politics on the National, State and Local level. Don't do anything that would create even the hint of a politically tainted process.

Because make no mistake as tired as we are, a RATTLER when backed against a wall and forced to fight for its own self preservation will strike like hell for its survival. Do not underestimate the passion of this community.

We need a leader that will unite this family, that will inspire this family and that will bring this family together in the name of Excellence With Caring.

Trustees your vote will be talked about, debated and discussed for long after your time on the Board is done. Do the right thing and your community will thank you, will remember you, and history will smile upon you for making the simple decision to choose unity. That's an awful lot better than the alternative. The ball is in your court.”

The search for a new president at the university began in the summer of 2024 after Dr. Larry Robinson stepped down from the position. Larry Robinson presided over immense growth for Florida A&M since assuming the role as president of the institution in 2017. In his tenure, Florida A&M claimed the status as the number 1 public HBCU in the nation according to US News & World Report's recent rankings released in 2023.

His resignation followed a controversial incident in May 2024, when the university received a fraudulent $237 million donation from Gregory Gerami during the commencement ceremony. The situation sparked significant backlash from both the Florida A&M community and the broader HBCU community. In August, Florida A&M alumnus Dr. Timothy Beard was appointed interim president and is serving a one-year term while the search for a permanent president continues.

Packer also teamed with comedian and Florida A&M alumnus Roy Wood Jr., host of CNN's Have I Got news For You, to do a skit raising attention for Johnson's candidacy and the lack of experience that she has in higher education.