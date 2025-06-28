Zion Packer, the son of Hollywood producer Will Packer, is a recent graduate of North Carolina A&T State University. Zion graduated last month with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Packer shared his excitement about his son graduating in an Instagram post last month. “So proud of you, son! Nothing and no one can stop you. Here’s to your biggest chapter yet,” he wrote.

Considering that his father is among the most well-known Florida A&M University alumni, Zion's achievement is very significant. North Carolina A&T and Florida A&M, two of the biggest HBCUs in the nation and former MEAC rivals, enjoy a friendly rivalry.

Following his graduation from Florida A&M, Packer founded Will Packer Productions, a production company known for its innovative work and box office achievements. Think Like a Man, Ride Along, Girls Trip, and Straight Outta Compton are just a few of the films that highlight his ability to make captivating and lucrative films. Because of his accomplishments, Packer has received a great deal of recognition and honors, solidifying his place as a pioneer in the film industry.

Zion officially joins several other celebrity children who have attended and graduated from an HBCU. The children of writer/comedian Chris Spencer and the eldest children of actors Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, who are second-year students at Howard University, are included in this group. Furthermore, rapper and Love & Hip-Hop star Lil' Scrappy's daughter, Emani, has finished her second year at Savannah State University. The son of rapper Trick Daddy graduated from Florida A&M more than a year ago, while Nigel Sanders, the son of Barry Sanders, graduated from Howard University last year.

Jadakiss's daughter Jaidyon graduated from Morgan State this year, Chad Ochocinco's daughter Chadé Johnson graduated from Prairie View A&M University, and Toni Braxton's son Diezel Braxton-Lewis graduated from Howard University.