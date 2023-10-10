The Atlanta Braves escaped Game 2 of their NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies thanks to a game-saving, and potentially season-saving catch, from outfielder Michael Harris II. Harris robbed Nick Castellanos of what would have been a game-tying extra base hit, and managed to get the ball back into the infield fast enough to double-up Bryce Harper at first base to end the game.

Harris delivered a massive defensive play at the perfect time for the Braves, and he may have just saved their season in the process. Harris, who grew up a Braves fan living in Georgia, said that he's always wanted to deliver in these sorts of big moments, and labeled Andruw Jones as his inspiration for the big play after watching him deliver time and again for Atlanta when he was growing up.

“Just one of those things you dream of being a Braves fan, trying to be big in those moments. I don’t know, just being able to watch some of the center fielders that played for this team, like Andruw … he’s made a lot of big-time plays, so I guess just trying to follow in his footsteps and try to be great like him.” – Michael Harris II, The Athletic

Just as Jones came up clutch for the Braves countless times throughout his legendary career, Harris managed to do the same here in Game 2. Atlanta will now head to Philly tied in the series at two games apiece, and if Harris can continue to make big time plays for his team, the Braves could end up finding their way past the Phillies in this tightly-contested series.