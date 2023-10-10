In one of the best baseball games of the 2023 MLB season, the Atlanta Braves completed a comeback down four runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 in Game 2 of the NLDS. The series is now tied at one game apiece after the Braves capped off their victory with a sensational 8-5-3 double play you certainly don’t see every day.

Braves outfielder Michael Harris II made a spectacular leaping catch for out No. 2 in the top of the ninth then chucked the ball back into the infield as Bryce Harper scurried back to first base. Harris' throw eluded Ozzie Albies, but Austin Riley was in the perfect spot to retrieve it and fired a bullet to first base to double-up Harper and end the game.

“I was screaming, ‘One! One! One!’ and my momentum just kept taking me that way,” Riley said, via David O'Brien. “And it ended up being just the right spot at the right time. I was screaming as loud as I could and just trying to see where the ball was going.”

It wasn’t the only heroics that Riley produced for the Braves on Monday night. In the bottom of the eighth, Riley launched a two-run homer to left field to give the Braves their first lead of the series.

“You just try to take those moments in,” Riley said, via Mark Bowman. “The postseason is special. This is an awesome time of year and awesome baseball.”

The MLB playoffs do have a different vibe to them, especially when the stars are making plays like the one Michael Harris II and Austin Riley made Monday night. The series now shifts to Philadelphia, with Game 3 slated for Wednesday evening.