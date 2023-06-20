Dwyane Wade may be the Wade Cellars founder now, but before this, he was a legendary NBA player for the Miami Heat. During an interview with People, Wade shared his “biggest memory” from his Miami restaurant, Prime 112 — and it involves LeBron James.

“My biggest memory down there was 2010 when LeBron James announced he was coming to Miami. You have Prime 112. And then next to them you got [the] Prime Hotel,” Wade said. “I was hosting a little viewing room in the Prime Hotel in the back, and then I ran through Prime 112 and cheers and celebratory moments with everybody,” he said, before explaining how James announced he was joining the Miami Heat.

“That was a big moment. I knew it was going to be a big moment, and I wanted to give that moment to Myles, and so I did,” Wade says, adding that he was also “able to share [that moment] with all the people that were at the restaurant enjoying the meal.”

Dwyane Wade visited the Black on Black dinner at Hotel Jerome in Aspen. There, he celebrated Black vintners and winemakers with many others.

“To be able to be a part of this Black on Black dinner, it's something that is important. It's important for our community that a lot of us are doing it for. It is great to be able to put together the ones who built this space for us and the new ones [who] are coming in and get everybody together and just enjoy each other's wines and each other's conversations,” Wade said.