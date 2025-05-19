With Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton facing off against New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, there has been an immense debate over whether either player is a superstar in the NBA. As Haliburton has been seen as an underrated player in the league by many, Stephen A. Smith would give his thoughts on the question before the two face off in the Eastern Conference Finals.

On ESPN's “First Take,” Molly Qerim would ask the panel if Haliburton and Brunson are already superstars, with Smith reacting without hesitation. He would say that while Brunson is, Haliburton is not, making sure to say that the Indiana guard “is not overrated.”

“Brunson is. Not Halliburton. He's not there yet,” Smith said. “He's he is not overrated. Halliburton is not overrated. He can play and he can close, and I give him mad credit for that, but he's not a superstar. When you consider the undersized Brunson, the load that he carries because of the New York Knicks, we've seen them do some good things.”

“But one would argue,” Smith continued. “When you consider the offensive efficiency of the Indiana Pacers and the multitude of bodies that they have, the depth that they have, Halliburton isn't asked to do as much to carry their offense as Jalen Brunson does for the New York Knicks, and to have that load on the biggest stage and to answer the call the way that he has, averaging 36 a game after losses in the postseason, doing what he has done for the New York Knicks since he has arrived.”

Why Jalen Brunson is a superstar, not Tyrese Haliburton

With Haliburton and the Pacers on an epic playoff run, the team has a real opportunity to reach the NBA Finals, their second ever appearance, in the quest for the first title in the franchise's history. However, Brunson and the Knicks are in their way after a six-game series against the Boston Celtics, as Smith continues to remind people how productive the New York star has been.

“Did y'all know that in the three years Jalen Brunson has been in New York City, do you know he is the leading scorer in the postseason, averaging 30 a game over these three years?” Smith asked. “This is who he is. So, and to be the clutch Player of the Year, to be a closer, he is clearly a superstar in this game. He deserves it, he has earned it, and the brother is special. There's no doubt about it, Halliburton makes noise and deserves our respect. But he's not a superstar.”

Game 1 between Indiana and New York will be on Wednesday night.