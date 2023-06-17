Former NBA star Dwyane Wade doesn't think Michael Jordan's dominance when he returned and joined the Washington Wizards is comparable to what LeBron James has achieved and done with the Los Angeles Lakers.

When asked if LeBron's current status with the Lakers reminds him of Jordan's time with the Wizards, Wade said “no,” and for good reason. For Wade, James' consistency over the years is just on a whole another level, per Brandon ‘Scoop B' Robinson of Bally Sports.

“MJ averaged 20 when he came back and he was still very good, but LeBron has stayed at a level that we haven’t seen,” Wade argued.

“And so, the conversations of greatness, he makes it hard and all the older guys before that were like, it’s about Wilt, it’s about Kareem, it’s about these guys … because of his consistency. I mean, he’s averaging 30 points per game in the 20th year in the League! So I’m just happy that I get the opportunity to be part of his greatness in any way I can but we’re all witnesses, right? So we’re going to see where he ends up!”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michael Jordan was 38 years old when he came out of a three-year retirement and joined the Wizards, during which he averaged 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 41.6 percent shooting in his first year. In his second and last season with the team, he put up 20.0 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

Meanwhile, LeBron James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 54 games in his age-38 campaign with the Lakers in 2022-23. James was also pivotal in powering LA to the Western Conference Finals despite the fact that they eventually lost to the Denver Nuggets.

Dwyane Wade certainly makes a good argument about LeBron. While he's no longer as explosive as he used to be, James has maintained his consistent and impactful play even this late in his career. And that speaks volumes about his longevity and greatness.