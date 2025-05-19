The 2025 NBA Draft Combine has come and gone, leaving scouts and executives who were in attendance with a strong foundation as to what this year's draft in June will look like. Cooper Flagg is the undisputed first-overall pick and will be heading to the Dallas Mavericks despite rumors suggesting they could look to trade the pick, but how the rest of the draft plays out remains a mystery.

While Flagg sat atop ClutchPoints' 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0 and will remain in this position, he isn't the only high-level prospect who will enter the league from this class.

Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are presumed to be selected right after Flagg at the top of the draft. Whereas Harper has proven to be a lead guard for a franchise, Bailey is a prospect that many are still trying to figure out. On one hand, he's a gifted athlete with a ton of length and upside as a growing star on the wing. Then there are evaluations drawing concerns for his workout habits and overall mentality to improve.

Even so, these two are still viewed as the next-best prospects behind Flagg coming out of the combine. From there, the field is wide open, as the Charlotte Hornets will have options with the fourth-overall pick, and several prospects are beginning to build momentum by improving their stocks coming out of the combine and entering a period where they will individually work out for teams.

These next few weeks are where players in the 2025 NBA Draft will maximize their future and immediate earnings, as one terrific workout can be the difference in millions of dollars based on draft position.

Those who declared early for the 2025 NBA Draft have until May 28 to decide on their future and whether to return to college. All eyes will be on Yaxel Lendeborg, Rasheer Fleming, and Alex Condon to see if they remain in the draft.

Based on early evaluations and observations, as well as feedback and opinions from scouts, team executives, and others around the league, here is ClutchPoints' updated 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0 and Top 100 rankings, starting with some quick hitters on those rising and moving down the list.

Draft stock trending up after NBA Combine

Every year, several prospects make a name for themselves at the NBA Draft Combine. This is achieved through shooting drills, pro days, interviews, and the 5-on-5 live scrimmages. Although teams would like to see everyone partake in these scrimmages, many top and first-round-rated prospects sit out.

Many times, this is done not only to avoid injury but to force a team's hand to invite them for private workouts in the weeks leading up to the draft.

This year's combine was filled with positive reviews. As a result, many prospects have helped themselves rise on draft boards across the league. In my 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0, two players whose draft stocks are rising rapidly after a week in Chicago are BYU's Egor Demin and Arizona's Carter Bryant.

Known for being BYU's star player this past season, Demin made a name for himself at the combine with his shooting display and poised demeanor. While he did not partake in the scrimmages, Demin proved to have a confident and strong-looking jump shot during his pro day.

Many scouts in attendance to watch the BYU product were fascinated by the consistency with his shot, as Demin only knocked down 27.3 percent of his shots from the perimeter in college. Along with possessing great length and having the tools to be a factor defensively, Demin is suddenly drawing a ton of intrigue from teams with lottery picks. There are a few teams inside the top 10 that are interested in getting a better look at Demin in the coming weeks, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Teams are always looking for lengthy guards with two-way potential, which is what Demin brings to the table.

Bryant is another name jumping up draft boards around the league given his explosiveness and attitude. There is always at least one prospect during the draft combine who simply spreads positive energy, and Bryant was that guy this year. His peers love being around him, and Bryant's 7-foot wingspan on the wing is a reason for teams to fall in love with him.

While his sample size of playing at Arizona is small, Bryant has made it clear that he is all-in on the 2025 NBA Draft and won't be returning to college. Like Demin, Bryant did not participate in any scrimmages — instead opting to show off his skills during workouts and present his mentality to teams in private interviews.

One team who spoke with Bryant at the draft combine walked away extremely impressed with how he carries himself and his attitude surrounding his awareness for improvements in his game, sources said. His potential is obvious, and Bryant is beginning to draw serious lottery consideration before heading into a period of private workouts for teams.

Cedric Coward, Maxime Raynaud locks to be first-round picks?

Out of all 72 prospects to show up at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, Cedric Coward came away as the week's greatest winner.

Coward is a name many do not know because he played only six games this past year at Washington State before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Although there were some concerns about how Coward would look coming off this injury, all of those questions have been silenced after what he did in Chicago.

Aside from his large frame and +7 wingspan (7-foot-2), Coward checks off all the boxes as to what teams look for in a wing who can fill multiple roles on the court. His length provides potential to be a player who can defend multiple positions, and he displayed a fantastic shooting stroke in drills.

The adversity Coward has faced going from Division III to Washington State and then having to fight back from his shoulder injury has helped mold him into a first-round prospect. The resilience he has shown says a lot about his overall character and ability to fight through problems at the next level.

Every year, there is at least one prospect at the NBA Draft Combine who teams overlook and end up being impressed by. Andrew Nembhard, Jalen Williams, and Brandin Podziemski are a few from recent years. Coward can write his name next to those who came before him as a first-round prospect who became a favorite around the league after the combine.

While Coward did not participate in any scrimmages at the combine, Maime Raynaud did play live 5-on-5 for one day. After his performance, Raynaud and his representation decided to shut things down, as he proved his worth on the court.

Raynaud had 20 points and nine rebounds in his only scrimmage, showing his potential as an all-around offensive weapon both in the paint and on the perimeter standing at 7-0.

Although he is 22 and older than many first-round prospects, Raynaud can be a plug-and-play talent right away for proven teams selecting near the end of the first round. Nowadays, front offices are always seeking big men who can extend their game to the perimeter and be scoring threats who can create opportunities in different ways off pick-and-roll sets.

Raynaud can do just that, as he can dive to the rim as a roller or step on the perimeter to knock down jumpers with a solid-looking shooting form. At this point, it seems like a given that Raynaud played himself into the first round of this year's draft coming out of the combine.

Kon Knueppel, Jeremiah Fears drawing NBA Draft concerns?

As far as skill goes, Kon Knueppel has what it takes to be considered a top-10 pick in this year's draft. Many looked at Duke and thought this was a team that Cooper Flagg led, which is true to an extent, but they would not have gone to the Final Four if it weren't for Knueppel and his contributions as an all-around scoring weapon on the wing.

At the NBA Draft Combine, Knueppel measured in at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-6.25 wingspan, but that is about all he did. The Duke product did not step foot on the court and participate in any agility or shooting drills due to an ankle sprain he suffered in workouts leading up to the combine.

The good news is that his agent told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that Kon is at “85 percent” and will be ready to go for his workouts in front of NBA personnel leading up to the draft. Then again, some who spoke with ClutchPoints from the combine are weary of Knueppel's stock falling slightly due to concerns about his ankle.

Overall, this should be taken with a grain of salt, as Knueppel is a top prospect with potential for two-way growth. Many teams like to throw up smokescreens around this time of the year, so we could be starring at an instance of some teams wanting to drag Knueppel's value down for their gain. This injury is somewhat concerning, but not to the extent that he isn't in the top 10 of my 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0.

Another name worth keeping an eye on leading up to the draft in terms of potentially moving down is Jeremiah Fears.

There is no doubt that Fears could become a lead guard for an NBA franchise given his scoring prowess and attacking mindset with the ball in his hands. As a freshman in the SEC, Fears averaged 17.1 points per game, but he shot just 28.4 percent from 3-point range and turned the ball over an average of 3.4 times per game.

That is where some of the concerns exist with Fears. Even so, many teams still view him as the second-best guard behind Harper in this draft class. The only question is where Fears will end up, as the Utah Jazz with the fifth pick is the common spot for him in mock drafts. However, Utah has selected a guard in the first round each of the last two years with Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier.

Does selecting another guard in this year's draft make a lot of sense? Should the Jazz pass on Fears, would Washington or New Orleans consider taking him? Where the 18-year-old guard, one of the young players in this year's draft, ends up is a major question mark right now among league personnel.

FULL 2024 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0

1. Cooper Flagg – Duke – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 19.2 PTS, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 AST, 48.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'7.75″, Weight: 221 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

Flagg will be the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, as the Mavs made it clear they aren't going to trade this selection. Aside from his playmaking abilities as a point-forward, Flagg has a winner's mentality every time he steps foot on the court. Whether it is on offense or defense, he will always gives maximum effort and puts his team in a position to win.

The best part about Flagg is that he's not all that emotional of a player. Instead, he uses his skill to elevate those around him rather than get into it with other players on the court. Scouts and executives around the league have been enamored by Flagg since he participated on the USA Basketball Select Team last summer.

“There was a point during those games being played in Las Vegas that Coop was better than some of those NBA guys,” one Eastern Conference scout told ClutchPoints of Flagg's participation with USA Basketball. “If he goes to one of those losing teams, he's going to immediately pull them from the depths of the standings. If he goes to a winning team, he instantly makes them a playoff threat.

“It is all strengths and no glaring weakness with this kid. He is one of those prospects where being an All-Star is his floor.”

Almost every team around the league feels the same about Flagg and his upside as an 18-year-old combo forward who can do anything on the court. He is entering a favorable scenario getting to play alongside Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving early in his career.

2. Ace Bailey – Rutgers – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 30 games, 17.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 34.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'7.5″, Weight: 203 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.5″

Ace Bailey's length, athleticism, and high potential make him an elite prospect. When the ball is in his hands, good things happen. Bailey has an explosive first step and will be an instant source of scoring during his rookie season on the wing.

Whether or not he can shoot from deep consistently is the big question, as he was streaky at times during his one season at Rutgers due to questionable shot selection and forcing jumpers. Even so, he still projects to be a high-level scorer with plenty of room to grow as he gets stronger and builds his frame.

Bailey has drawn some scrutiny from the NBA Draft Combine for what he said about practicing “bad” shots, but while some hate these types of statements from young players, others love them.

Teams always look for athletic, lengthy wings who can play any position. That is what one organization is going to get with Bailey right away.

3. Dylan Harper – Rutgers – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 29 games, 19.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 48.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.5″

Despite not making the NCAA Tournament, Rutgers had two of the best NBA prospects on their roster. In addition to Bailey, the Scarlet Knights had Dylan Harper as their leading scorer. Not only is Harper a lefty combo guard who can play on or off the ball, but he is poised and isn't selfish whatsoever.

He is comfortable navigating ball screens, he makes the right decisions in pick-and-roll sets, and Harper tends to control the pace of play despite not always being a lead guard. That is what makes him a special player and potential star heading into the NBA, as the league continues to evolve into one where having shooting guards and small forwards that can initiate the offense makes teams championship contenders.

Dylan, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, has winning in his blood. The 19-year-old has a really good chance of following in his father's footsteps and taking a team on a championship journey down the line.

4. Khaman Maluach – Duke – Freshman [+3]

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 8.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 71.2 FG%, 25.0 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7'0.75″, Weight: 253 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6.75″

The best center in the 2025 NBA Draft is Khaman Maluach, Flagg's teammate at Duke, and he is beginning to fly up big boards across the league. In his freshman season, Maluach displayed his athleticism as a 7-footer, and he always seemed to be in sync with the playmakers on his team.

That is an important attribute he will carry with him as a young big man into the NBA, as most centers that jump from college to the league tend to have an adjustment period where they need to understand some of the nuances of pick-and-roll play. This isn't relevant to Maluach, as he will be able to play and find success right away.

As far as defense goes, he is obviously an elite rim protector and should immediately become one of the best shot blockers in the NBA. Like so many of the players inside the top 10 of the NBA Draft Big Board, Maluach still has a ton of untapped potential. He could become a well-versed center who can spread the court to the extent where he starts knocking down perimeter jumpers. There were flashes of this at Duke.

Growing up as a soccer player, Maluach possesses excellent footwork for someone of his size, and he is not as flimsy as other collegiate big men in this draft class. While there is still a lot of room to grow, the foundation is there for Maluach to have a strong floor in this league. He was the anchor of a Duke team that was one of the best in the nation defensively, and he can do the same in the NBA.

5. VJ Edgecombe – Baylor – Freshman [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.0 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 193 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

When it comes to putting the ball on the floor and playing one-on-one, VJ Edgecombe is the best scorer off the dribble in this draft class. He is not afraid to be physical with the ball in his hands, and Edgecombe is always attacking the rim instead of settling for pull-up jumpers. The Baylor product is the best highlight player in the NBA Draft due to his ability to soar well above the hoop.

Although he is not the same mold of player as these two, there are glaring similarities between Edgecombe's game and that of All-Stars like Anthony Edwards and Donovan Mitchell. All three players look to attack downhill, and they have a variety of moves with the ball in their hands to get high-percentage shots off in the paint despite not being the tallest players on the court.

If Edgecombe can continue to work on and improve his 3-point jumper, he will be well on his way to becoming an NBA All-Star.

6. Tre Johnson – Texas – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 19.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 42.7 FG%, 39.7 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.25″

No matter where Tre Johnson is on the court, he can knock down a shot at a high rate. Standing 6'6″ on the wing, Johnson proved to be one of the best pure freshman scorers from the perimeter in the NCAA this season. Johnson is just a pure bucket-getter, and he will look to score immediately during his rookie season both as a catch-and-shoot threat and someone who can pull up off the dribble.

It is not hard to say that Johnson is the best shooter in this draft class given his ability to pull up from anywhere and any distance. That is what makes him an instant-impact rookie who could wind up going higher in the draft than his ranking on this NBA Draft Big Board.

Immediate scoring and offense production are what any team in the lottery will get from the Texas freshman.

7. Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois – Freshman [+2]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 52.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.75″

It wouldn't be surprising to see Kasparas Jakucionis rise into the top five of this year's draft class between now and the NBA Draft in June. NBA personnel constantly rave about Jakucionis' playmaking abilities, with some labeling him the best pure guard this year. No matter what team he ends up with, the Illinois product will find success getting his teammates involved and running an offense at his pace.

Like most guards coming from Europe, Jakucionis has a preferred tempo in mind when orchestrating his offense, and he is rarely sped up. However, turnovers were a problem for him in his only season at Illinois. At the NBA level, most of these turnovers will be cut down, as having better teammates who are ready to receive the ball will increase his assist numbers.

Can Jakucionis score? This is a big question surrounding the Lithuania guard, as his abysmal shooting numbers from the perimeter are somewhat of a concern for a lead guard entering the NBA. Think of a hybrid between Goran Dragic and Austin Reaves when dissecting Jakucionis' game. Several teams inside the top 10 have a need for this type of player.

8. Egor Demin – BYU – Freshman [+7]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 10.6 PTS, 5.5 AST, 3.9 REB, 41.2 FG%, 27.3 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'8.25″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.25″

Measuring in at 6-foot-8 with a 6-10 wingspan, Demin is one of the bigger guards that is now inside the top 10 of this big board. Demin's playmaking abilities off the dribble speak for themselves, as he is always looking to get his teammates involved on offense. He also collapses defenses with his ability to drive down the lane, opening up scoring opportunities for his team on the perimeter.

Demin is a player who gives it his all on both ends of the court. Although he is not the most talented finisher on offense, he has the capability to score around the rim with his smooth touch. Overall, Demin's early value on offense projects to be his playmaking and passing.

While he has a high understanding of where to be and what to do with the ball, Demin's overall potential has been questioned at times. Is he just a taller, pass-first type of guard, or can Demin step into his own and become a three-level scorer who isn't always looking to pass?

At the combine, Demin proved that he has what it takes to be a reliable shooter. Whether he ends up in the top 10 of this year's draft will depend on how he performs during his individual workouts with teams, but there is a lot to love about Demin's potential.

9. Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma – Freshman [-4]

2024-25 Stats: 34 games, 17.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 43.4 FG%, 28.4 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'2.5″, Weight: 180 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.25″

Jeremiah Fears has shot up NBA Draft boards across the league since the start of 2025. Since he is still only 18 years old and possesses potential as a lead guard, which is why teams are viewing Fears as a potential star in the making.

As Oklahoma's lead guard, Fears always looked comfortable and was never thrown out of rhythm on offense. He always tends to have a plan for what to do with the ball, and his ability to get inside the paint and past his initial defender is well above average. Although Fears possesses a lot of upside, he is a little bit of a risk because whoever takes him will do so hoping to develop him further.

Any team in need of a guard who can create scoring opportunities in the mid-range area and create space in isolation sets will have a lot of interest in Fears as their point guard of the future.

10. Kon Knueppel – Duke – Freshman [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 14.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 47.9 FG%, 40.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 219 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.25″

Knueppel enters the NBA Draft as one of the best shooting wings. The 19-year-old shot 40.6 percent from 3-point range this season at Duke, and he proved that he can be a playmaker by getting to his spots in the mid-range to create scoring opportunities. This is something that impressed a lot of scouts during Duke's run to the Final Four.

What makes Knueppel a lock to be a lottery selection is his poise. He just looks confident anywhere on offense, and good things happen when he is aggressive. Although it doesn't always look pretty, Knueppel has a knack for getting to the rim and finishing through contact. The Duke wing has a high understanding of where to be on the court at all times, which makes him one of the safest picks for a team needing a secondary offensive weapon.

11. Derik Queen – Maryland – Freshman [-3]

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 16.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%

Position: C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 248 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.5″

Whereas Maluach is labeled as a defensive prospect who can be an elite shot blocker right away, Derik Queen is perhaps the more well-rounded center regarding his impact on offense. Between his length and strength in the low post, Queen looks to be the type of big man who could pair with another center, similar to Evan Mobley next to Jarrett Allen in Cleveland.

The main reason for this is that Queen is a strong rebounder and likes to finish in a lot of different ways on offense. While he tends to play in the paint and around the rim, Queen isn't afraid to pick out certain matchups on the perimeter and create mismatches for his opponents. He has the tools to continue working on his jump shot and find success as a shooting threat outside of the paint.

Whether or not Queen ends up being a top-10 pick will come down to whether teams trust him on defense, an area where he seemed to show some lapses at Maryland. Teams will want to learn more about his willingness to meet certain conditioning levels and work on his defensive awareness.

12. Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina – Sophomore [-2]

2024-25 Stats: 32 games, 16.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 58.6 FG%, 26.5 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'6.5″, Weight: 239 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.75″

The first non-freshman to appear in the NBA Draft Big Board 1.0 is Collin Murray-Boyles from South Carolina. Not only is he a power forward who can punish smaller opponents in the paint, but Murray-Boyles proved to be a very capable facilitator on the perimeter this past year despite his assist numbers not necessarily suggesting this.

Overall, there isn't one thing that really sticks out about Murray-Boyles' game. He does a lot of little things well, and he has the length to become a solid two-way threat at either forward position. However, his jumper needs some work, and he did force action at times that led to sloppy turnovers.

Defensively, Murray-Boyles projects to be the type of player who can be a jack of all trades in the sense that he can realistically guard any position. He held his own against taller players in the SEC this year. Murray-Boyles' range in this year's NBA Draft is shaping up to be anywhere in the 10-20 range.

13. Jase Richardson – Michigan State – Freshman [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 49.3 FG%, 41.2 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'0.5″, Weight: 178 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6″

Jase Richardson is the son of Jason Richardson, who played 13 seasons in the NBA with five different teams — spending six seasons with the Golden State Warriors. Although he is not the same athlete as his father, Jase proved to be an efficient combo guard as a freshman who doesn't always need the ball in his hands to make his offense better.

As far as his character goes, teams will fall in love with Richardson when they meet him in person. His positive energy and basketball knowledge are why he finds himself as one of the top guards in the 2025 NBA Draft. It also helps that Richardson is a very confident shooter who thrives in pick-and-roll sets as a primary ball handler.

NBA teams are always looking for guards who can shoot from the perimeter and also take care of the basketball. Those are two of Richardson's main strengths, which is why he will be able to contribute right away during his rookie season.

14. Noa Essengue – France (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL) [-]

2024-25 Stats: 50 games, 10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 51.7 FG%, 26.4 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 198 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

Zaccharie Risacher was a late riser on NBA Draft boards entering the pre-draft process last season and ultimately went first overall after standout performances down the stretch run of his season in France. Noa Essengue is following a similar trajectory, as he's having a strong finish to the season with Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany.

He has shot over 50 percent from the floor since the start of March while also increasing his 3-point shooting output. Essengue is one of the youngest players in the draft class but has the physicality and size of a modern-day NBA All-Star. Whether or not he can reach this level of success is dependent on his ability to adapt.

At 6'10” and playing like a guard at times, Essengue could be a mismatch should he develop a stronger handle and overall feel for the game entering the NBA. The tools are there for Essengue to develop into a key two-way weapon moving forward, which is why he is labeled as a prospect with one of the highest upsides in this NBA Draft class.

15. Nolan Traore – France (Saint-Quentin – LNB) [-2]

2024-25 Stats: 42 games, 12.2 PTS, 4.7 AST, 41.3 FG%, 30.7 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

Nolan Traore is one of several French prospects who will go in the first round of this year's draft. Speed and craftiness with the ball are two things that stick out about Traore's ability to lead an offense, especially when it comes to attacking angles in isolation situations. In doing so, he opens up plenty of space for easy-looking jumpers in the mid-range area.

That is why Jamal Murray comes to mind as a comparison in terms of a similar style of play on offense.

While he has not had the best of seasons in France, Traore is still a prospect scouts continue to be high on because of the upside he possesses as an offensive playmaker. Despite being 18, Traore's understanding of how to lead an offense as a point guard makes him look like a veteran on the floor at times. Traore could be a steal should he fall out of the top 10.

16. Carter Bryant – Arizona – Freshman [+7]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 37.1 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6.5″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.75″

Carter Bryant made it clear at the NBA Draft Combine that his mind is 100 percent made up and he will be keeping his name in this year's draft instead of returning to college. Although he has risen on draft boards across the league due to his athleticism and 3-point potential, Bryant is still very raw when it comes to actually proving himself on the floor.

The potential is obviously there for him, but the bottom line is Bryant hasn't played for everyone to be sold on his skills. Then again, Bryant has the athleticism and length to be a two-way menace in years to come. That is where his upside lies, and that is why teams with lottery picks have serious intrigue in him.

Measuring in at over 6-foot-6, with a near 7-0 wingspan, Bryant looks to be exactly what teams are looking for on the wing, especially given his 3-point shooting prowess.

17. Thomas Sorber – Georgetown – Freshman [+4]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 14.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.0 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 16.2 3P%

Position: C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 263 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

Thomas Sorber is one of the more underrated centers in this draft class, likely because his Georgetown Hoyas went only 18-16 this year. That is not because of Sorber, as the freshman big man was an excellent two-way center who set the tone on the interior for his team. Unfortunately, Sorber's season was cut short due to a foot injury, which could result in him slipping on some big boards.

He can fly as a lob threat on offense, and Sorber may be the best offensive rebounder entering the draft. If the 19-year-old can improve his footwork as a perimeter defender and work on his outside game, he will blossom into a starting-caliber center.

While he measured in at 6-foot-9.25 at the NBA Draft Combine, Sorber's 7-6 wingspan caught everyone's attention. That is why teams with lottery picks are suddenly intrigued by Sorber's upside as a legitimate two-way threat early in his career.

18. Asa Newell – Georgia – Freshman [-2]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 29.2 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'9″, Weight: 224 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.25″

In one season at Georgia, Asa Newell proved to be an elite athlete, always flying around the rim on offense. Whether it is for a putback dunk or coming off a pick-and-roll for a lob, Newell has the explosiveness NBA teams are looking for in power forwards. Newell wasn't a traditional center in college, as he drew a lot of attention as a slasher and cutter off the ball on offense.

Any team needing athleticism in their frontcourt and a change-of-pace big man capable of running up and down the floor in transition will have interest in Newell. There is still plenty of room for him to grow physically, making Newell a really solid first-round prospect.

19. Nique Clifford – Colorado State – Senior [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 18.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 49.6 FG%, 37.7 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

There is always at least one prospect in every draft class who flies up big boards across the league and that teams fall in love with after getting to see or spend time with him in person. That player this year is Nique Clifford from Colorado State, as he checks off all the boxes for what teams are looking for in key secondary talents.

Clifford is the definition of a player who can come in and immediately contribute to a playoff-contending team, and that is because of his versatility. Not only can Clifford defend multiple positions, but he gives maximum effort every single possession on both sides of the court. No player will work harder when on the floor than Clifford, and that speaks volumes to his leadership abilities.

Multiple teams are going to be interested in drafting Clifford because of everything he can do on the court.

20. Danny Wolf – Michigan – Junior [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 13.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 33.6 3P%

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'10.5″, Weight: 252 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2.25″

As the NCAA season progressed, Danny Wolf's NBA Draft stock continued to increase. It's not every day that you see a 7-footer be able to initiate his team's offense and go from perimeter to paint, but that is exactly Wolf's game. He has excellent ball-handling skills for a big man and proved to be a lead playmaker for his team next to another center.

With more teams turning to lineups with two bigs, Wolf has the skills to make an impact right away. At the same time, some have said Wolf is a guard stuck in a big man's body, as he isn't all that great of a rim protector and shies away from contact in the paint.

Despite some inconsistencies in his game, Wolf is still a very intriguing prospect because of his size and ability to put the ball on the floor to make things happen on offense.

21. Cedric Coward – Washington State – Senior [+40]

2024-25 Stats: 6 games, 17.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 BLK, 55.7 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.25″, Weight: 213 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2.25″

Coward is a do-it-all guy in the sense that he can fill many different roles on the court. Much like how Jalen Williams looked when he entered the league with the OKC Thunder, Coward is set to follow in his footsteps as an athletic swingman who is more than comfortable facilitating action with the ball in his hands. There isn't a spot on the court Coward is uncomfortable in offensively, and his game translates perfectly to the NBA level.

Teams with lottery picks are taking a closer look at Coward at this time, as he has skyrocketed up the NBA Draft Big Board from a second-round prospect to being a near lock for the first round. Between his size, shooting abilities, and confidence, Coward checks off all the boxes for being a young talent who can contribute right away for any team — contending or rebuilding.

22. Noah Penda – France (Le Mans Sarthe – LNB) [+5]

2024-25 Stats: 34 games, 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 34.3 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 229 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

Unlike many international prospects who enter the draft as teenagers, Noah Penda waited a few years and is now 20 years old. This has helped him mature as a basketball player, as scouts have watched Penda become a much stronger defender and display his versatility playing with or without the ball on offense.

There is a lot of potential for Penda to be an immediate 3-and-D factor in the NBA, and the clear improvements he's made as a 3-point shooter compared to last season further prove this expectation. While still young, Penda can provide stability on a team's bench early in his career rather than solely focusing on his development behind the scenes.

23. Yaxel Lendeborg – UAB – Senior [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 17.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 52.2 FG%, 35.7 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'8.5″, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: 7'4″

Another prospect, like Nique Clifford, who has flown under the radar is Yaxel Lendeborg from UAB. Lendeborg is a baller. He can fill many different positions on the court, he can rebound with the best of players, and he is a very versatile defender. At 6'9″ with a reported 7'3″ wingspan, Lendeborg has the potential to be a two-way factor in the NBA.

He is also an above-average athlete, which helps Lendeborg be more than just a traditional power forward. If you put a guard on him, he simply uses his size in the paint. If you put a big man on him, Lendeborg uses his speed to blow past them.

Lendeborg had a great showing in Chicago in front of scouts and executives. Whether or not he did enough to be a first-round pick is the big question, as he is still 50-50 as to staying in the NBA Draft or returning to college, where he would transfer to Michigan. There is about one week left for Lendeborg to make his decision.

24. Liam McNeeley – UConn – Freshman [-4]

2024-25 Stats: 27 games, 14.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 38.1 FG%, 31.7 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6.75″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.5″

If Liam McNeeley can perform well as a shooter in workouts with teams during the pre-draft process, he could be a lottery pick. However, McNeeley struggled to consistently prove he was a capable 3-point shooting threat in his one season at UConn. With time to grow and mature, the near 6-foot-8 wing checks off multiple boxes for being a successful offensive talent with or without the ball in his hands.

Entering the draft combine, McNeeley's stock is anywhere from late lottery to late first round.

25. Will Riley – Illinois – Freshman [-7]

2024-25 Stats: 35 games, 12.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 42.3 FG%, 32.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8.25″, Weight: 186 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.75″

As a five-star athlete next to Jakucionis, Will Riley made a name for himself at Illinois for being an aggressive scorer who hunts for shots on the wing and isn't afraid to become the lead playmaker for his team. Without the ball in his hands, Riley constantly moves and searches for open space. When he gets the ball back, Riley is in attack mode and isn't afraid to take his opponents all the way to the rim.

Offense is Riley's strong suit. Whether or not the confidence and strength he displays as a scorer translate to his defensive awareness and will to succeed on that end of the court is a question surrounding the Illinois product. His height is an obvious advantage, as Riley would be picked on for his underwhelming defense if he were smaller.

Wherever Riley ends up, he is a draft prospect who will need some time to learn a new system and become comfortable as a player who isn't always attacking with a score-first mentality. Working on his passing and playing off the ball will be the next evolution of Riley's game.

26. Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida- Senior [-4]

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 18.3 PTS, 4.2 AST, 3.7 REB, 44.8 FG%, 38.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'2″, Weight: 199 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4″

Walter Clayton Jr. is a household name after leading Florida to a national championship. So many have pinpointed Stephen Curry as Clayton's comparison, but that's disrespectful to both the future Hall of Famer and Clayton due to the expectations being placed on him. Instead, the Florida guard is much more comparable to Deron Williams and Jalen Brunson, with shades of Jamal Murray in his game off the dribble.

No matter where he is on the floor, Clayton is a scoring threat from the perimeter. While some will label him as undersized, he isn't afraid of contact and sets the tone for his team's offensive attack. On defense, the questions surrounding Clayton will be whether he can hold his own, especially when put in pick-and-roll situations.

Near the end of the first round, any team wanting to add a 3-point shooting weapon and scoring to their roster will be thrilled to welcome in Clayton, who brings championship experience with him.

27. Drake Powell – North Carolina – Freshman [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 48.3 FG%, 37.9 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.25″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

Drake Powell is like Carter Bryant in the sense that he's an unproven freshman pushing all his chips in on being in the 2025 NBA Draft. As a freshman, Powell knocked down his 3-point shots at a 38 percent rate, and he showed flashes of his high-level defensive instincts, disrupting passing lanes off the ball.

Although he doesn't look like a traditional one-and-done type of player who could go in the lottery, Powell has the potential to be a versatile wing at the next level. He just needs more time to prove himself as an all-around threat, and there are several organizations that will be willing to buy his potential in the first round.

28. Joan Beringer – France (Cedevita Olimpija – ABA) [-2]

2024-25 Stats: 57 games, 5.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 62.5 FG%

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 236 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3″

There is a lot to like about Joan Beringer's upside as a lengthy 18-year-old with an insanely high motor. The only reason he is playing basketball is because he became too big to play soccer, as Beringer has only played organized basketball for three years.

With an explosive first step and the size to impact the game at multiple angles, Beringer has gone from a prospect nobody knew about to one that could go in the middle of the lottery. NBA teams are always seeking high-potential frontcourt talents that they can develop and mold how they see fit. That describes Beringer perfectly entering the pre-draft process.

29. Ben Saraf – Israel (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL) [-4]

2024-25 Stats: 48 games, 12.2 PTS, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 30.1 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7″

Ben Saraf is not an above-average athlete, which is why why he is considered a low first-round prospect. However, Saraf makes up for his lack of explosiveness with smart decision-making as a primary ball handler in pick-and-roll sets. He also isn't afraid to look for scoring opportunities coming off screens as a primary playmaker.

Teams want to learn more about Saraf's defensive instincts and if he can consistently hit jumpers from the perimeter.

30. Maxime Raynaud – Stanford – Senior [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 35 games, 20.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 34.7 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7'0.25″, Weight: 237 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1.25″

It seems like Raynaud did enough in his only scrimmage at the NBA Draft Combine to feel confident in his potential to be drafted in the first round. Between his length, size, and movement, Raynaud checks off all the boxes for being an impactful secondary center right away at the NBA level.

Most importantly, he can shoot on offense from 3-point range, which is what every team wants from their centers nowadays. Raynaud can make an impact in a variety of ways, especially as a double-double machine. Not many big guys move the way Raynaud does, which is why he gained a lot of first-round traction from his performance at the NBA Draft Combine.

31. Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's – Junior [-1]

Position: PF, Height: 6'8.25″, Weight: 232 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5.25″

32. Tehaad Pettiford – Auburn – Freshman [+4]

Position: PG, Height: 6'0.25″, Weight: 169 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.5″

33. Kam Jones – Marquette – Senior [-1]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6″

34. Labaron Philon – Alabama – Freshman [+1]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'2.75″, Weight: 175 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.25

35. Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton – Senior [+2]

Position: C, Height: 7'1″, Weight: 257 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

36. Hugo Gonzalez – Spain (Real Madrid – Liga ACB) [-8]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 295 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

37. Adou Thiero – Arkansas – Junior [-8]

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 218 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

38. Bogoljub Markovic – Serbia (KK Mega – ABA) [+2]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

39. Alex Condon – Florida – Sophomore [+2]

Position: C, Height: 6'11.25″, Weight: 222 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.75″

40. Miles Byrd – San Diego State – Junior [+17]

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 182 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

41. Chaz Lanier – Tennessee – Senior [+1]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3.75″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

42. Alex Toohey – Australia (Sydney Kings – NBL) [+2]

Position: SF, Height: 6'7.75″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

43. Darrion Williams – Texas Tech – Junior [+9]

Position: SF, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 236 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6″

44. Tyrese Proctor – Duke – Junior [-1]

Position: PG, Height: 6'4.25″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.25″

45. Milos Uzan – Houston – Junior [+3]

Position: PG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 186 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.25″

46. Dink Pate – NBA G League (Mexico City Capitanes) [-]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

47. Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest – Senior [+6]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 179 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

48. Rocco Zikarsky – Australia (Brisbane Bullets – NBL) [+1]

Position: C, Height: 7'3″, Weight: 257 lbs, Wingspan: 7'4.75″

49. Johni Broome – Auburn – Senior [-10]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 250 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.25″

50. Alijah Martin – Florida – Senior [+4]

Position: SG, Height: 6'1.5″, Weight: 208 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

51. Koby Brea – Kentucky – Senior [-6]

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.75″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.25″

52. Sion James – Duke – Senior [+7]

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 218 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.5″

53. PJ Haggerty – Memphis – Sophomore [+20]

Position: SG, Height: 6'2.25″, Weight: 189 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.5″

54. Mark Sears – Alabama – Senior [+2]

Position: PG, Height: 5'10.75″”, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'2″

55. Tamar Bates – Missouri – Senior [NEW]

Position: SG, Height: 5'10.75″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'2″

56. Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga – Senior [+29]

Position: PG, Height: 5'11”, Weight: 176 lbs, Wingspan: 6'2.25″

57. Eric Dixon – Villanova – Senior [-2]

Position: PF, Height: 6'7.5″, Weight: 259 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.5″

58. Vladislav Goldin – Michigan – Senior [-]

Position: C, Height: 7'0″, Weight: 253 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5.25″

59. Lachlan Olbrich – Australia (Illawarra Hawks – NBL) [+37]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'8.75″, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.25

60. Neoklis Avdalas – Greece (Peristeri Athens B.C. – HEBA A1) [+2]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'7.5″, Weight: 199 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

NBA Draft Big Board 2.0: #61-100

61. Michael Ruzic – Croatia (Club Joventut Badalona – Liga ACB) [-14]

Position: PF, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 221 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.75″

62. Mouhamed Faye – Senegal (Pallacanestro Reggiana – LBA) [-11]

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 220 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5″

63. Jamir Watkins – Florida State – Senior [-]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.25″

64. John Tonje – Wisconsin – Senior [+1]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

65. Izan Almansa – Spain (Perth Wildcats – NBL) [-15]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1.75″

66. Hansen Yang – China (Qingdao Eagles – CBA) [+15]

Position: C, Height: 7'1″, Weight: 253 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2.75″

67. Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Penn State – Junior [NEW]

Position: C, Height: 6'11.25″, Weight: 243 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3.25″

68. Brice Williams – Nebraska – Senior [+22]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5.25″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

69. Karter Knox – Arkansas – Freshman [-9]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 214 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.25″

70. Otega Oweh – Kentucky – Junior [-3]

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.25″, Weight: 213 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.5″

71. RJ Luis Jr. – St. John's – Junior [-3]

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.75″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

72. Javon Small – West Virginia – Senior [-1]

Position: PG, Height: 6'1″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4.75″

73. Ben Henshall – Australia (Perth Wildcats – NBL) [-4]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'5.5″, Weight: 193 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.5″

74. Kobe Sanders – Nevada – Senior [-4]

Position: SG, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 203 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.25″

75. Mackenzie Mgbako – Indiana- Sophomore [+18]

Position: SF, Height: 6'7.5″, Weight: 216 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

76. Nate Bittle – Oregon – Senior [-4]

Position: PF/C, Height: 7'0″, Weight: 220 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5″

77. Max Shugla – VCU – Senior [+2]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4.25″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.75″

78. Micah Peavy – Georgetown – Senior [-]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.25″

79. Caleb Love – Arizona – Senior [-13]

Position: PG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

80. Malique Lewis – Trinidad and Tobago (South East Melbourne Phoenix – NBL) [-16]

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

81. Chucky Hepburn – Louisville – Senior [+5]

Position: PG, Height: 6'2″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

82. Grant Nelson – Alabama – Senior [-8]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

83. Thierry Darlan – NBA G League (Delaware Blue Coats) [-3]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 211 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

84. Jalon Moore – Oklahoma – Senior [-7]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 203 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.25″

85. Jaden Bradley – Arizona – Junior [+10]

Position: PG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7″

86. Caleb Grill – Missouri – Senior [NEW]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.25″

87. Kadary Richmond – St. John's – Senior [+1]

Position: PG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

88. Ousmane N'Diaye – Senegal (Baskonia – ACB) [-7]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3″

89. Chase Hunter – Clemson – Senior [NEW]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.25″

90. Will Richard – Florida – Senior [-3]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

91. Payton Sandfort – Iowa – Senior [-16]

Position: SG, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

92. Amari Williams – Kentucky – Senior [-16]

Position: C, Height: 7'0″, Weight: 262 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5″

93. Jaxson Robinson – Kentucky – Senior [-9]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 192 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

94. David Torresani – Italy (Treviso Basket – LBA) [-5]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'2″, Weight: 160 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

95. Kobe Johnson – UCLA – Senior [-3]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

96. Saliou Niang – Senegal (Aquila Basket Trento – LBA) [-13]

Position: SF, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

97. Eli John Ndiaye – Australia (Real Madrid – ACB) [+3]

Position: PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

98. Viktor Lakhin – Clemson- Senior [-]

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 245 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2″

99. Jacksen Moni – North Dakota State – Senior [NEW]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2″

100. Igor Milicic Jr. – Tennessee – Senior [-9]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

See Brett Siegel's full 2025 NBA Big Board database here.