With the NBA Draft order now set in place, many are wondering where certain prospects can land when their name is called. One player that is high on boards is Ace Bailey, who has shown that he can be a legit shot maker in the league. The Philadelphia 76ers have been rumored to be interested in him with the No. 3 pick, and he could make a good fit on a team that has a mix of veterans and young players.

Outside of his game, there have been questions about his personality, and he's been compared to a specific player who is already in the league, according to ESPN.

“The feedback coming out of Chicago suggests Bailey is somewhat polarizing in internal front-office conversations because of questions about his feel for the game and ‘unpolished' team interviews, which one NBA general manager compared to Anthony Edwards' during the predraft process (Minnesota drafted him No. 1 in 2020). Bailey hasn't come off as ‘buttoned up' as some of his lottery peers but drew strong marks from a handful of executives who appreciated his candor and willingness to display his big personality,” ESPN wrote.

If teams appreciate Bailey's personality, there's no way that he drops in the draft because of it. At the same time, it's hard to grab a real temperature of how teams feel about a player until closer to the draft.

The Houston Rockets invested heavily into Fred VanVleet during the 2023 offseason. Houston gave the point guard a three-year, $128 million deal in a move that was meant to turn the Rockets from a rebuilding team into a championship contending one. The signing did just that, as the Rockets finished the 2024-25 regular season as the two-seed in a stacked Western Conference. VanVleet was the veteran presence and 3-point shooter that the team desperately needed, and he still might have a role with the Rockets going forward. Houston has a team option on his contract for next year, and they very well may pick it up. The Wichita State product reportedly wants to stay in Houston, but the point guard would be set to make over $44 million next season under his current contract. The Rockets and their guard recently pushed back the deadline on Houston's decision with VanVleet, and although reports suggest that they are interested in writing up a new, long-term deal, it isn't necessarily a guarantee that VanVleet will be playing for Houston next year. The Rockets blew him away with an offer he couldn't refuse back in 2023, and another team could so the same when/if he hits the open market this offseason. If VanVleet does become an unrestricted free agent, which teams outside of Houston would make the most sense for him to sign with? 1. Orlando Magic Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner recently signed big deals with the Orlando Magic, and Paolo Banchero will be getting a mega contract extension here soon. Because of that, the Magic no longer have money to blow like they have had in recent years. That will make a deal for another big ticket free agent hard to pull off, especially considering the team signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last year. If Orlando can make the money work, though, then Fred VanVleet would be a great fit with the Magic. The Magic finished dead last in 3-point shooting this season, and VanVleet has made at least 2.5 deep balls per game in every season since 2018-19. VanVleet can hit shots form behind the arc off of the bounce or in catch-and-shoot situations. The Rockets were heavily reliant on his shooting expertise, so the guard would have plenty of familiarity getting up deep shots with high volume if he signed with the Magic. While undersized, VanVleet is a pesky defender, so he'd fit right in with a Magic team that has one of the best defensive units in the league. VanVleet could play alongside Suggs and give opposing teams fits. Ultimately, though, the Magic just need more shooting to get to the next level, and VanVleet is arguably the best shooter who could be available on the open market this offseason. 2. Brooklyn Nets A more realistic option for a VanVleet destination would be the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are set up to have the most cap space this offseason, and they have a major need at point guard. With D'Angelo Russell and De'Anthony Melton hitting free agency this offseason, the Nets don't have a true point guard under contract for next season. Brooklyn needs to spend big this offseason, and they'd be smart to offer VanVleet a contract big enough that he'd have no choice but to leave Houston. VanVleet averaged 14.1 points per game last season, which was his lowest mark since 2018-19. He is trending the wrong way, but he still has enough left in the tank to give the Nets a few good seasons. 3. Portland Trail Blazers In the same way that the Rockets were looking to take the next step in 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers could use VanVleet's presence to get over the hump. The Trail Blazers have plenty of big man depth, as centers Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams, and Duop Death are all under contract next season. Portland also has a lot of wing depth. Deni Advija started to look like a star late this past season, Toumani Camara is an elite defender, Shaedon Sharpe is a freakish athlete, and Jerami Grant is a proven scorer. The team is thinner in the backcourt, though. Anfernee Simons is a solid scorer, but Scoot Henderson has looked like a fringe draft bust since being drafted third overall. Portland shouldn't give up on Henderson completely, but there wouldn't be any harm in signing another guard. Like the Magic, the Blazers were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA. VanVleet would improve that weakness, and in a stacked Western Conference, Portland needs all of the help they can get if they are to compete for a playoff spot.
Ace Bailey is a top prospect in the NBA Draft

Though Bailey is a top prospect in the draft, there are apparently still some questions about him on and off the floor. His game has been criticized when it comes to his decision-making on the floor, and how he was not able to lead Rutgers to the NCAA Tournament, despite the talent that they had on the team.

Despite his shortcomings, Bailey has still shown that he has the ability to make big plays, and he can help any team that decides to draft him. When asked about his collegiate career, Bailey spoke highly of what he was able to accomplish.

“I did good,” Bailey said via ESPN. “I could have done way better, but I matured this season. The game slowed down for me. My IQ got higher. I got faster and way stronger. My ballhandling and shooting tightened up. Rutgers had me guarding everyone from point guards to power forwards. I learned a lot.”