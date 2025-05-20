Patrick Beverley is not ready to call his NBA career over, especially when he believes he still has some gas in the tank.

Beverley last played in the 2023-24 season, first representing the Philadelphia 76ers before they traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks. He helped that unit reach the postseason before they lost in the first round to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Beverley uploaded a video from the Pat Bev Pod on social media on May 17. He detailed what is going on in his path to return to the league.

“I’m making my entrance back to the NBA next year, I miss it,” Beverley said. “I hit a couple GM’s, a couple coaches…I said listen, just invite me to training camp. I don’t need no favors…just invite me to training camp, I’ll do the rest.”

How Patrick Beverley performed throughout NBA career

While he was not present on any NBA roster throughout the 2024-25 season, Patrick Beverley played for Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

Playing overseas was how Beverley began his professional career before making his NBA debut in 2013, despite being a second-round selection in the 2009 draft. It appears that a potential repeat could be on the horizon for the defensive-minded guard.

Beverley has been a journeyman throughout his 12-year career, playing for seven teams. The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers were his longest stints, taking up nine years of his time in the league.

Since leaving the Clippers in 2021, he has donned five different jerseys throughout the last three seasons. Those stints typically end after one year or midway through the season because one of the teams traded him before the trade deadline.

As of May 2025, Beverley played 666 total games throughout his career in the NBA. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.