With the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo uncertain with the Milwaukee Bucks, there are many who think that there's a chance that he could request a trade. In the event that he does go that route, there's no doubt that several teams will be looking to acquire him, and it will become a bidding war.

For Antetokounmpo, there could be some teams that he's interested in playing for, and some players he wouldn't mind playing with. One of those players seems to be Stephen Curry, according to Logan Murdock of The Ringer.

“There was a feeling that Giannis was very, very intrigued by the one day of being a teammate of Stephen Curry. There was at least a feeling that Giannis wanted to play with Steph in the very near future and be teammates. That was at least the impression that officials got during that soiree,” Murdock said.

There's no doubt that many players would want to play with Curry, as he's won at the highest level several times in his career. A pairing of Antetokounmpo and Curry could be dangerous for the league, but the Warriors might have to give up a lot for it to happen. They do have the assets, but they wouldn't win a bidding war, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo set to have meeting

The Bucks and Antetokounmpo are set to have a meeting soon as they discuss the future of the team, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“I was told the Bucks made contact with Giannis Antetokounmpo early as this morning, and sources relayed to me that a meeting is expected to be scheduled for mid-next week,” Chris Haynes reported late Saturday night. “This is where Giannis is going to have the chance to speak with Bucks brass and talk about the direction of the team … This is gonna be a very, very crucial meeting next week.”

The Bucks have been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for three straight seasons, and it looks like they may be at a standstill as far as where the future could take them. With a lack of draft picks and not much financial stability, it would be hard for the Bucks to make a lot of changes and still try to contend.

In the end, it may be best for them to find ways to retool their team with draft picks and young players, and that may involve trading Antetokounmpo.