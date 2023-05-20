Even as the Miami Heat are up 2-0 in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics, Caleb Martin sees that the “job” is far from finished.

Martin rose to the occasion in the Heat’s 111-105 win over the Celtics on Friday. The fourth-year forward helped out Jimmy Butler quite a bit on the offensive side of the floor over the course of the tightly contested playoff matchup. He scored 25 points on 68.7 percent shooting off the bench against the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Regardless of whether he squared off with Robert Williams III in the painted era or was matched up against Grant Williams, Martin simply had his way in what was arguably the most prolific performance of his career.

During his postgame press conference, Martin was asked just what is the message in Miami’s locker room after such a thrilling win against Boston. Martin channeled his inner Kobe Bryant to let everyone know that even with the Heat up 2-0 over the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, this series is far from over.

“Job’s not done,” Martin said on Friday. “Those are going to be two of the hardest games that we’ve played so far coming up next at home. We want to use the home court to our advantage. We just understand the games are going to continue to get tougher, and they are going to come out firing even more than they did the last two games.

“We’ve just got to compete as if we are not up two. We just have to continue to have that mindset that we are down two or whatever it is to keep us assertive and confident. So it’s not over until we get to four.”

Bryant famously used the line “Job’s not finished” when asked after the Los Angeles Lakers built a 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals on just why did not look “happy” in his postgame press conference.

In the big picture, the Heat will now have a golden opportunity to open up a 3-0 lead over the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday.