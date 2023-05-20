No Boston Celtics player had any answer for Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin in Game 2 of this season’s Eastern Conference Finals, including Robert Williams III.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla made a few adjustments in Game 2, including on the call to have Williams take on more defensive responsibilities against Martin. Now-former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had Williams regularly guard Martin during last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, and the versatile center often found success in such matchups. This time around, Martin had the last laugh against him.

Overall, Williams defended Martin on six out of his 16 total field goal attempts on the day, and the fourth-year forward hit on four of his such shots, including two from beyond the arc.

Williams had quite a difficult time containing Martin in the painted area over the course of the matchup.

Such a crafty ball fake from Caleb Martin to skirt around Grant Williams and then the nice change of pace dribble to finish over Robert Williams pic.twitter.com/uWHgKnpdKf — Siddharth (@SiddharthNBA) May 20, 2023

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was not surprised to see the Celtics make this adjustment in Game 2.

“They did it last year, so it’s almost like he’s had 12 months to prepare for this,” Spoelstra said during his postgame press conference. “… He doesn’t like being dis — whatever, you know.

“But he’s an important playmaker for us. Spacing the floor. He’s not your traditional 3-and-D guy. He’s a little unconventional out of the box, so he can do a lot of different things. But yeah, that’s part of it: If they are going to play way off of him, he’s now had a lot of months of knocking down those kind of shots.”

On Martin’s part, he anticipated squaring off with Williams heading into the series.

“I think automatically, when we got through the second round, we matched up with Boston again, I just knew from the jump, I automatically triggered my brain to last year and the playoffs and knew exactly how they were going to guard me,” Martin said during his postgame press conference. “So I’ve been preparing myself the minute we beat the Knicks and we were preparing for Boston.

“I just automatically started trying to re-circuit my brain to the looks I would get and how guys are going to help off of me and me preparing to be ready and confident and assertive.”

Game 3 of this series is set for Sunday from Kaseya Center.