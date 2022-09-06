San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili is set to receive all the love from the sports world, as the 45-year old Argentine will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts on September 11. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro surely grew up in awe of Ginobili, and Herro has found himself on the same footing early in his career, joining Manu as a fellow NBA Sixth Man of the Year award recipient fourteen years after the Argentine won the acclaim in 2008.

But Tyler Herro probably needs to brush up on his geography lessons.

On Herro’s Instagram account (nolimitherro), Herro posted images of himself in Mykonos, Greece, as he continues to enjoy his offseason vacation in Europe. However, in a hilarious turn of events, Herro was forced to change the caption of his post after trying (and failing) to pay tribute to Ginobili with a cryptic reference.

Tyler Herro got bullied into changing his caption 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vduhxLLhXo — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 5, 2022

Herro’s original caption read: “in europe like ginobili”, which is an odd yet funny way to reference the move Ginobili helped popularize, the “eurostep”. That’s what Herro was doing, right? Because if he really thought Manu Ginobili came from Europe, then a quick Google search will immediately debunk that notion. The 22-year old Heat guard seemed to notice, so he changed his caption to “europe steppin”, a more apt way to honor the retired Spurs lefty.

Manu Ginobili famously won a gold medal for Argentina in the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens after an upset victory against the United States in the semifinals. So Tyler Herro not only needs to review the world map, he also needs to read up on his basketball history.

Herro should be more careful when making such references these days. Nothing escapes the public eye of ridicule anymore.