With their two first-round selections both out, David Jones-Garcia continued to lead the San Antonio Spurs NBA Summer League team. The 23-year-old native of the Dominican Republic put in 25 points on Sunday, pacing the squad after doing the same in their California opener by scoring 18.

“Mike (Noyes – Spurs Summer League coach) talked to me in a one-on-one meeting, and he told me what he needs from me and the team would need from me in Summer League,” Jones-Garcia said. “So I was just trying my best to help the team just win as many games as we can.”

The first-time Spur helped seal a 90-88 victory versus the Golden State Warriors with free throws in the final seconds. He added three rebounds and the same number in both assists and steals.

It's an all-around effort Jones-Garcia said derives from instructions.

“Be more focused on defense and make the right decision every time and then just shoot more catch-and-shoot shots,” he said of conversations with Mike Noyes.

David Jones-Garcia talks early experience with Spurs

Carter Bryant, one of the Spurs' two first-round selections, did not play in the summer team's second game after he scored seven points in his debut. The second overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, Dylan Harper is not suiting up for any of their three games in the California Classic out of precaution because of a groin injury. Jones-Garcia has helped fill the gaps.

“He's been excellent,” Noyes said. “He's super coachable. Talking with him after the game, he wants to do what's best for the team, and I thought he gave us a great boost.”

Noyes became an assistant coach for the Spurs last season after spending the previous five years with the Memphis Grizzlies under former Spurs coach Taylor Jenkins. This is his first go-around in coaching San Antonio's Summer League squad.

“I love Coach,” Jones-Garcia said. “Since day one, he's been helping me a lot, so I love him as a coach and even better as a person, as a human being.”

“Ever since I got to San Antonio, they've welcomed me with open arms.”

David Jones-Garcia has previous professional experience

A native of Santo Domingo, Jones-Garcia stands 6-foot-6. After playing his high school ball at Teays Valley Christian School in West Virginia, he bounced around in college, suiting up for DePaul, St. John's and Memphis and was not drafted by the NBA in 2024.

He initially played professionally for the Mexico City Capitanes before signing a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz later that year, splitting time with their G League affiliate in Salt Lake City.

For the moment, Jones-Garcia is keeping his focus on the Summer Spurs.

“Just to come more together. It's a long summer. This the first tournament we have, and we're going to Vegas right after, so I think with these type of games, playing early before we get to Vegas, we get to bond a little bit more. Then we'll be prepared for Vegas.”

In the meantime, Noyes and the Spurs are reaping the benefit of Jones-Garcia's contributions.

“He's great for us.”