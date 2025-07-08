A week into the start of NBA free agency and with the moratorium lifted, the San Antonio Spurs signed their only non-draft addition to this point. And Luke Kornet is wasting no time thinking about what could be.

In his introduction to the San Antonio media, the eight-year veteran rattled off the Spurs key players, noting how he can fit alongside Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.

“I think it's pretty exciting because I feel like, obviously, Victor's got great skills. Then De'Aaron, Stephon and getting (Spurs drafting) Dylan Harper. So, I feel like there's a good mix.”

Luke Kornet on what he brings to #Spurs … Says Wemby’s skills allow them to play together. Also mentions potential of his pick & roll game w/Fox, Castle & Harper Defensively:

Luke Kornet details his fit in with the Spurs

A 7-footer, Kornet described how effective he can be with Wemby, whom the Spurs have spent the last two years building around.

“Obviously, Victor's talented where I feel like we could be able to play together. I did that some with Kristaps Porzingis in Boston in the past year and Al Horford,” the former Boston Celtic said. “I feel like having a lot of experience with that both defensively and offensively and how to be able to play.”

Kornet spent the last three-plus seasons with the Celtics, which proved a second stint in Boston. In that time, he became a vital part of a team that won the 2024 NBA championship led by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. It serves as another experience Kornet can take with him to the Alamo City.

“Being able to be a good pick and roll partner with a lot of the downhill guards,” the Vanderbilt graduate said before pivoting to his other skills.

“I feel like, for me, the keys to my game, especially now, are just protecting the rim, which I feel me and Victor could be, obviously, really competent together, especially when he's off the floor, being able to provide that.”

The Spurs have lacked a quality big man to pair next to Wembayama since they took him with the top overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. San Antonio started Zach Collins next to Wemby early in the French phenom's rookie season, but as Wembanyama's game evolved, so did his team's lineups. Charles Bassey, Bismack Biyombo and Sandro Mamukelashvili have taken turns trying spell the Spurs star player through Rookie of the Year and All-Star seasons.

“Offensive rebounds also become a big part of just being able to add possession,” Kornet added on how else he can help fill the void.

“So, a fun part about it is that it's going to look different than what it has a year before me. Every single year of playing is kind of like a new situation of figuring out how to best play,” the Lexington, Kentucky native who played his high school ball in Texas continued.

“I'm looking forward to figuring out the optimal way with this group and with how Mitch [Spurs Coach Mitch Johnson] wants us to play, just start integrating that and finding out what those best answers are.”

The Spurs think they've found at least one answer on their end.