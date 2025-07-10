Throughout this offseason, San Antonio Spurs fans have been buzzing after the 2025 NBA Draft. Just weeks ago, the Spurs took Rutgers star guard Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick, a prospect drawing comparisons to Cade Cunningham and James Harden. Pairing Harper next to superstar big man Victor Wembanyama could be the future makings of another San Antonio dynasty. However, to get there, Harper needs to get on the court and acclimate to the NBA game.

Due to a nagging groin injury, the timing of Harper's NBA debut has been uncertain. The former Rutgers guard didn't play during the Spurs' Summer League stint at the California Classic, and now that San Antonio is heading to Las Vegas for NBA 2K26 Summer League, Harper's NBA debut remains uncertain.

However, according to San Antonio Express Spurs beat writer Jeff McDonald, fans might not have to wait much longer. Although Harper isn't expected to play in San Antonio's first Summer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers (who will be without their own star rookie), McDonald says there's hope that Harper will make his Spurs debut in Game 2 against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Dylan Harper's Summer League debut will be worth the wait for Spurs fans

Sure, it's disappointing not to see Harper play against the 76ers. However, considering the tricky nature of groin injuries, the fact that he's trying to play at all during Summer League should be encouraging for San Antonio fans.

The Spurs have gotten nothing but praise after selecting Harper second overall. He has genuine All-Star upside and is comfortable carrying a team with his scoring and playmaking. Putting him alongside De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, the Spurs suddenly have an overabundance of options at guard. When factoring that in with Wembanyama and other rock-solid pieces, San Antonio has something special brewing.

So, while fans have to wait a bit longer, it'll be worth it for Dylan Harper's Summer League debut.