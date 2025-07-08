Given that they picked late in the first round of the NBA Draft annually for decades and that several second-rounders were vital to their championship teams, the San Antonio Spurs hope that Harrison Ingram could become a contributor. The 48th overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft is playing in the Summer League for a second straight offseason.

“For me, they're very clear as far as what they want in players and what they need for the team,” Ingram said following the Silver and Black's second game of the California Classic.

Ingram scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds total in just 17 minutes of action thus far. It's not statistical production, though, that the former North Carolina Tar Heel is focused on.

“I just want to play my game. I'm not an iso guy, I'm not a hesi guy,” Ingram continued, referencing the on-the-court move known as hesitation.

“I'm a get rebounds, hustle, and make open threes, get steals, be in the right place, be at the right time guy. And I'll play as hard as I can. I'm going to do the best I can at that.”

Harrison Ingram opens up about Spurs Summer League

Though he's been in the Alamo City often since last summer, Ingram spent much of his rookie season with the G League affiliate Austin Spurs.

“I was in San Antonio all year, training and trying to get better. Working my body, working on shooting, and always getting better every day.”

More recently, the 6-foot-5 forward is dealing with a minor groin injury.

“It happened, like, two weeks ago, playing one-on-one. It was nothing serious. It was a minor, minor strain, but they're just playing it safe, so I never miss really any days,” Ingram revealed.

“They didn't want me to play a full game, especially on a back-to-back, but I fought for it. Got to one half, so I think I'll be back next game for the full game.”

In their most recent contest, the Spurs got their first win of the summer, 90-88 vs. the Golden State Warriors. Because of the injury limitations, Ingram didn't play down the stretch.

“It's tough, it's tough. But I trust their decision-making,” Ingram noted. “I trust the training and performance team to make the right decision. But, as a hooper, I always wanna play, so it's tough.”

All in all, it's a world of difference from Ingram, who never settled into the San Antonio Spurs rotation in his first year.

“I think just my composure and the game has slowed down so much. I was drawing fouls that I just wouldn't have even seen last year, and with my 3-point shot, I feel a lot more confident shooting off the dribble,” the 22-year-old says of this summer.

“It really is my knowledge of the game, playing in Austin a lot this year. Got the ball a lot and then going back and forth. I got to learn from guys like HB [Spurs forward Harrison Barnes],” the Dallas native continued. “And all the vets we had on our team, and seeing how they work out, seeing how they train.

“I feel like my game has just grown so much since college.”

Ingram and the Spurs now look forward to that next step.