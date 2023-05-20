Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Miami Heat narrowly made the 2023 NBA Playoffs after earning a spot following the play-in tournament. The majority of people around the NBA world didn’t expect them to make it past the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Miami, however, upset the odds and are now just a pair of victories away from clinching a berth in the NBA Finals. With Jimmy Butler leading the charge, the Heat are continuing to shock the NBA world.

So how is this Miami squad continuing to get the job done? Let’s take a look at three reasons Jimmy Butler and the Heat are leaving the NBA world speechless during their 2023 postseason run.

Jimmy Butler doesn’t back down

There are plenty of athletes around all of sports who talk about never backing down. They say they aren’t afraid of big moments. Jimmy Butler doesn’t just talk about that, he displays it every game.

For Butler, it isn’t about tallying accolades and personal statistics. He will make the extra pass if a teammate has a better shot. However, Butler will also take a shot in crunch time if it is best for the Heat. He’s a selfless player who understands when it’s time to take over.

Jimmy Butler just looks for ways to get “a bucket” in the fourth quarter of games. He may not be the best player in the NBA, but his leadership and tenacity is difficult to deny. The Heat wouldn’t be where they are without Butler.

That said, Miami still features a capable roster around their star.

Heat’s surprising depth

With Tyler Herro injured and Jimmy Butler stealing headlines, Miami’s depth often gets overlooked. Bam Adebayo still receives a good amount of credit, but Miami’s all-around team has been crucial to their success during the postseason.

Butler leads the way with 31.1 points per game during the 2023 NBA playoffs. He’s also recorded 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 5.6 assists per contest.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.5 points per game while grabbing just shy of 10 boards per contest. Adebayo is also dishing out an impressive four assists per game as a big man. His contributions have certainly been important.

The remainder of the Heat’s roster have stepped up as well.

Caleb Martin is posting 12.2 points per game on 55.2 percent field goal and 39.7 percent three-point shooting. His efficiency has forced defenses to close out on him, making life easier for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Duncan Robinson have also all performed well for the most part. Meanwhile, having a proven-veteran guard like Kyle Lowry on the roster has helped matters. Lowry isn’t averaging jaw-dropping numbers, but he’s another player who isn’t going to be fazed by the big moment.

Nothing to lose

In previous seasons, the Heat have been regarded as a top-tier team heading into the playoffs, ultimately leading to higher expectations and more pressure. This season, Jimmy Butler and Miami snuck into the playoffs. With heavy expectations placed on other teams that enjoyed superb regular seasons, Miami didn’t have much to lose during this year’s postseason.

Sure, Jimmy Butler would still like to prove critics wrong by winning a championship. But if this season’s Heat team failed to make a deep playoff run, it wouldn’t have been surprising. Perhaps, that is an element of all of this that has allowed Miami to play free and easy. Meanwhile, the pressure is on teams like the Boston Celtics, who currently trail Miami 2-0 in their Eastern Conference Finals series.

Despite having nothing to lose, the Heat are on the verge of reaching the NBA Finals. They can’t take Boston for granted though.