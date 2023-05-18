A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat shouldn’t have reached this far in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They finished last in the Eastern Conference standings after the regular season with just a 44-38 record and had to go play two games in the Play-in Tournament just to even get a spot in the playoffs. But here they are, just three wins away from reaching the grandest stage of the NBA.

Making the Heat’s playoff success sound even more astounding is the fact that they found their way into the postseason despite an offense that ranked dead last in the league back in the regular season. However, that fact plus and their number of wins in this postseason are enough to put Miami on top of the list of most playoff wins in a season by a team that scored the least points (on average) prior to the playoffs.

Via OptaSTATS:

“With their ninth win this postseason, the @MiamiHEAT have the most postseason wins in NBA history of any team to finish last in the regular season in scoring average. The next closest team with such a season are the 1974-75 Chicago Bulls with seven playoff wins.”

Jimmy Butler and the Heat averaged just 109.5 points per game in the regular season, 32nd in the league. They were a little better when in terms of points scored per 100 possessions, as they were 25th with an offensive rating of 112.3. The Heat thrive more when they’re playing with a deliberate pace and when their defense is clicking, and they continue to lean on those in the playoffs.