The Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline is getting closer and closer, so time is running out for any big moves. Organizations are trying to bring the final pieces to their puzzles to make a push for the playoffs. That is the case with teams such as the Miami Heat, who earlier this week made a minor trade involving Dewayne Dedmon going to the San Antonio Spurs. Is there more to come?

Miami is 29-25 and No. 6 in the Eastern Conference. As of now, the team would be the last one to qualify for the postseason in the East without the play-in tournament. The problem is that Miami finished the 2021-22 season with the best record in the conference. Because of that, the pressure and expectations are high in Florida.

With hopes of returning to the NBA Finals, the Heat might need to make some moves. Due to Jimmy Butler’s injury problems and Kyle Lowry’s decline this season, the team could go after some scoring help on the trade market.

With that being said, here is one last-minute trade the Heat must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Heat get: D’Angelo Russell

Timberwolves get: Kyle Lowry, Haywood Highsmith and a future second-round pick

Kyle Lowry has seen his name enter trade rumors more of late as he struggles in 2022-23. The point guard is averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds while shooting just 39.6% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. Most of those numbers are the worst of his career since his pre-Toronto Raptors days.

To make matters worse, the Heat have the worst scoring offense in the NBA at just 108.5 points per game, and their offensive rating sits at just 26th. For comparison, they also have the No. 2 scoring defense in the league, allowing 108.4 points a night and ranking fifth in defensive rating. Miami has been in a ton of close games this season, and the half-court offense has been a major struggle at times.

Because of this, the team is reportedly considering moving on from Lowry. This means Miami would go after a new point guard who could help it right away with its goal of winning the NBA title. An interesting name that often comes up is Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell.

The Ohio State product is putting up 17.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 boards per game. He is also making 46.5% of his field goals and 39.1% of his 3-point attempts. Russell could be an effective third or fourth offensive option for the Heat. Whenever Butler, Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro are having a poor performance, he could become a primary scorer.

On the other side of the trade, Lowry could provide some perimeter defense for the Timberwolves. Additionally, he probably would not take too many shots, allowing Karl-Anthony Towns (when he returns from injury) and Anthony Edwards to get more shooting opportunities. The veteran could serve more as a pass-first guard, especially with Rudy Gobert close to the rim, and more of a veteran presence.

The main thing about this trade is the contract situation for both players. Russell is on an expiring deal worth $31.4 million. Even if the Heat acquire him, there is a risk he could leave in free agency. For Lowry, he has another year left on his deal worth $29.7 million. Since his production has been declining in recent years, Minnesota could be hesitant to take him in a trade.

For the Heat, it is a win-now move. The second-round pick could serve as an additional asset that the Timberwolves could value. Despite being in the rotation, Haywood Highsmith would help match salaries and is a young player with a non-guaranteed 2023-24 salary.

For the Timberwolves, it allows them to open opportunities for Towns and Edwards while bringing in a veteran who can mentor Edwards in the next few years.

This deal makes Miami a stronger contender for the East. Russell could be the offensive spark the team is missing, so even with his expiring deal, the Heat have the chance of getting creative in the offseason by trading away Lowry’s contract.