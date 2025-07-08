The Golden State Warriors will part ways with Kevon Looney, taking on a new venture with the New Orleans Pelicans. This had head coach Steve Kerr reflect on his time interacting with the player.

Looney averaged five points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game throughout 599 appearances across 10 seasons. He shot 57.5% from the field and 60.8% from the free-throw line.

Kerr reacted to Looney's departure with a video on social media. He looked back on the memories and moments he made with the big man, thanking him for dedicating his time to helping him and the Warriors after all those years.

“Just want to say thank you,” Kerr started as he stood in front of greenery recording his farewell message to Looney. “This is a tough one. Ten years, it’s just been an amazing experience for me to coach you.”

“Just your professionalism, your dignity, your class, the way you handled yourself, the way you mentor your young teammates and, of course, the championship contributions you made year after year.”

What's next for Steve Kerr, Warriors

Kevon Looney has been with the Warriors since 2015, making his departure emotional for Steve Kerr and the team.

Looney witnessed the squad win the 2017 and 2018 titles off the bench, then played a big role in helping them win the 2022 title. He served as a solid presence inside the paint on both sides of the ball while younger players in the frontcourt learned from him. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gui Santos and Quinten Post will get their chances next season as Golden State will need someone to step up as the backup big.

The Warriors are coming off a 48-34 record this past season, acquiring Jimmy Butler III at the trade deadline. They excelled for the second half of the campaign, clinching the seventh seed in the playoffs. They beat the Houston Rockets in seven games in the first round. However, their playoff run ended after losing in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They will look to be stronger next season, especially with Butler having a full offseason to gain more chemistry with the squad. The Warriors intend on being a threat as winning a championship remains the standard.