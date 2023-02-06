It’s no secret that Kyle Lowry’s time with the Miami Heat has been disappointing compared to his efficient days with the Toronto Raptors. And while the organization was previously not interested in dealing with the PG, it appears their stance has changed. Per Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, the Heat will trade Lowry if the right offer comes in that can improve the roster.

Lowry is averaging just 12 points per night while dishing out 5.3 assists and grabbing 4.3 rebounds. His numbers have regressed since landing in South Beach. The veteran was once a player who averaged over 17 points and seven dimes during his time with the Raps. I’m sure the Heat thought they were getting that same guy, but it’s far from the case.

Late last month, Jackson reported Miami’s disinterest in trading Lowry. But with his play at guard nothing spectacular, they will look to upgrade the position if possible. In fairness to the Heat vet though, his usage rate is notably lower than his time in Toronto.

Despite his lackluster play, there would be no shortage of suitors. After all, Lowry brings a ton of playoff experience and leadership to the table. And with an increased role elsewhere, you could very well see the 36-year-old find his best again.

The problem is, he’s getting paid nearly $30 million this season. That’s a lot of money for any contender to take on. Needless to say, we’ll see if anything materializes in the next couple of days or not.