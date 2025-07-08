The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't created fireworks post Fourth of July. Or in the last four games in general. Sparking a blunt Mookie Betts response.

This time L.A. took a massive 9-1 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers Monday. Milwaukee kept the Dodgers at the one-run mark for the second straight game. But the Dodgers hit a far worse mark than the solo run.

“Their run differential of -31 over the last 4 games is their worst in a 4-game stretch since 1932,” noted longtime Dodgers reporter Blake Harris on X (formerly Twitter).

This also means the worst four-game stretch in the era of Dave Roberts.

How does Betts assess what's going on with the Dodgers' bats? He dropped this blunt reason via SportsNet LA.

“We haven't hit very good, that's pretty much it,” Betts said. “We were just playing well. And I mean, it's part of the season. We're not going to be perfect everyday.”

"We haven't hit very good, that's pretty much it." Mookie Betts talks to the media after the #Dodgers drop the series opener in Milwaukee, losing 9-1 to the Brewers. pic.twitter.com/R8QhASDi3z — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Betts even delivered a costly throwing error. Now the Dodgers head near the MLB All-Star Break. With a strong chance to hit the recharge button. Especially on the hitting side.

Does Mookie Betts believe break comes at right time for Dodgers?

Betts isn't one to believe that the break comes at a pivotal time for L.A.

“I'm not worried about it. I'm taking it day-by-day,” Betts said. “When we get there, we'll get there. All we can do is control what we can control. And that's prepare for tomorrow.”

Milwaukee's rout additionally marks the third time in the last four games that L.A. settled for one run. Even starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto got pulled early. He was relieved after the bottom of the first inning. Yamamoto allowed four hits and five runs.

The Dodgers didn't score until the eighth inning. Shohei Ohtani scored the lone run. The designated hitter led L.A. with two hits. Los Angeles gets a chance to redeem its hitting mystique on Tuesday.