The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't created fireworks post Fourth of July. Or in the last four games in general. Sparking a blunt Mookie Betts response.

This time L.A. took a massive 9-1 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers Monday. Milwaukee kept the Dodgers at the one-run mark for the second straight game. But the Dodgers hit a far worse mark than the solo run.

“Their run differential of -31 over the last 4 games is their worst in a 4-game stretch since 1932,” noted longtime Dodgers reporter Blake Harris on X (formerly Twitter).

This also means the worst four-game stretch in the era of Dave Roberts.

How does Betts assess what's going on with the Dodgers' bats? He dropped this blunt reason via SportsNet LA.

“We haven't hit very good, that's pretty much it,” Betts said. “We were just playing well. And I mean, it's part of the season. We're not going to be perfect everyday.”

Betts even delivered a costly throwing error. Now the Dodgers head near the MLB All-Star Break. With a strong chance to hit the recharge button. Especially on the hitting side.

Does Mookie Betts believe break comes at right time for Dodgers? 

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo homer during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mookie Betts was excluded from the MLB All-Star game this 2025 season.
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Betts isn't one to believe that the break comes at a pivotal time for L.A.

“I'm not worried about it. I'm taking it day-by-day,” Betts said. “When we get there, we'll get there. All we can do is control what we can control. And that's prepare for tomorrow.”

Milwaukee's rout additionally marks the third time in the last four games that L.A. settled for one run. Even starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto got pulled early. He was relieved after the bottom of the first inning. Yamamoto allowed four hits and five runs.

The Dodgers didn't score until the eighth inning. Shohei Ohtani scored the lone run. The designated hitter led L.A. with two hits. Los Angeles gets a chance to redeem its hitting mystique on Tuesday.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) homers to left center field in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium.
Mookie Betts brutal throwing error has fans worriedZachary Draves ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) warms up before taking the mound against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto pulled from career-worst start vs. BrewersRussell Steinberg ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) follows through on an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
Juan Soto, Mookie Betts, headline biggest 2025 MLB All-Star Game snubsRussell Steinberg ·
Shohei Ohtani New Balance Collection, New Balance, Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani releases New Balance footwear collectionDominik Zawartko ·
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Dodgers call up ex-1st-round pick after flurry of injuriesBenedetto Vitale ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) speaks to the media before the game against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw was named to the MLB All-Star Game for the 11th time.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw mum about surprise All-Star Game selectionYasmin Edañol ·