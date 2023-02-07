Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has been the subject of trade rumors with the deadline on the horizon. The Heat were initially hesitant to deal Lowry away. However, recent reports suggests that Miami will consider a trade. But Lowry received a troubling injury update on Tuesday, as he’s expected to miss the next 3 games due to a knee injury, per Ira Winderman.

The Heat traded Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday to add an extra roster spot. The move likely means that Miami is gearing up for a potential high-profile acquisition. And Kyle Lowry could ultimately be apart of a big trade.

With that being said, teams will be cautions in regards to adding Lowry as a result of his current knee injury. The veteran point guard will be reevaluated following his upcoming 3-game absence. But teams have to decide on whether or not to pursue him by Thursday. So it will be interesting to see how the injury impacts the situation overall.

Lowry is averaging 12 points per game on under 40 percent field goal and 33 percent three-point shooting. He’s also dishing out just over 5 assists per contest. It certainly hasn’t been the most productive season for him. But teams would likely be open to the idea of trading for such an accomplished player who offers veteran leadership.

For now, there are no guarantees on the Kyle Lowry trade market. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Lowry and the Heat as they are made available.