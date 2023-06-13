The Miami Heat enjoyed a magical postseason run but were ultimately defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. Miami is now preparing for the offseason. Their decisions/moves during this offseason will be pivotal in determining whether or not they can repeat as Eastern Conference champions next year. One major question they will need to answer is if they will trade Tyler Herro.

Herro has emerged as a reliable three-point threat who offers offensive versatility to an extent. He can run the point if necessary, but is best-suited as a two-guard. As you have surely figured out by now, based on the title of this article, we are going to be looking at four reasons Miami must trade Herro during the offseason. However, that shouldn't be misconstrued into thinking that Herro is on the verge of a decline.

Tyler Herro is a good player with an All-Star ceiling. That said, Miami's best option may be to trade him right now. Without further ado, let's take a look at four reasons why the Heat must trade Herro after losing in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Heat's 2022-23 season with Tyler Herro

The Heat may have reached the 2023 NBA Finals, but their 2022-23 regular season was underwhelming. With Tyler Herro essentially apart of their big three, Miami was unable to find consistency. They ended up finishing the season with a 44-38 record, good for seventh in the East.

Miami's season was decent, albeit far from spectacular. That isn't Herro's fault by any means. It's clear that Miami would benefit from developing a more formidable and legitimate big three though. And Herro's trade value, which we will discuss in-depth in just a moment, could help them add another star.

Role concerns

Tyler Herro is a talented player, but his role remains fairly uncertain with Miami. He won the 6th Man of the Year award last season, and expressed a desire to start during the 2022-23 campaign. But what is Herro's official role with the Heat?

Some may consider him a tremendous 6th man, while others would say he's a starting guard. In the offense, Herro is dynamic off-the-ball but can also create shots for himself.

Getting a restart with another team could lead to more specific role for Tyler Herro. I'm not comparing James Harden to Herro in terms of their skill sets, but Harden flourished after leaving his uncertain situation with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Perhaps Herro will do the same elsewhere. Although he's a solid player, it doesn't feel like he's reached his true potential just yet.

Rising scorers

The Heat's depth chart has a number of rising scorers. Herro's been looked upon as a valuable source of offense, but the Heat may benefit from trading him away to acquire a star as a result of players such as Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Duncan Robinson stepping up.

None of those players are as talented as Herro, although Paul Piece would disagree, but they are capable of playing important roles for Miami moving forward. Implementing those role players with a star-studded trio of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and potentially a guard like Damian Lillard would be of interest to Miami most likely.

Finally, that leads us into our most important point as to why the Heat must trade Tyler Herro.

Tyler Herro's trade value

In order to acquire a star, the Heat will need to dish out quite a few players and picks. Any trade package for a star not involving Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo would probably have to include Tyler Herro.

Herro's ceiling, as aforementioned, is incredibly high. He's averaged over 20 points per game in each of the past two seasons, and many people around the league believe he can average more than that moving forward. Additionally, Herro owns a career 38.3 three-point shooting percentage. He's more than just a shooter though, as Herro is capable of offering decent playmaking ability on offense.

Will Herro set the league on fire from a defensive standpoint? No, but he will give good effort. Teams interested in Tyler Herro wouldn't see him as a star defender anyway.

The Heat have been linked to Damian Lillard. If Herro is traded, the Portland Trail Blazers could be a landing destination. There are stars all around the league who may be on the trade block though. Or even if the Heat opt to pursue a superstar in free agency, Herro could be traded for financial reasons.

There are no guarantees when it comes to Tyler Herro's future, but trading him would be the best option for Miami.