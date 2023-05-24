Presented with a chance to eliminate the Boston Celtics in sweep fashion, the Miami Heat could not accomplish such a feat on Tuesday evening, as they now head on the road to TD Garden for a Game 5 with the series record reading 3-1. Despite the loss and their lowly offensive shooting performance on the night, star big man Bam Adebayo seems confident that his club understands what must be done to attain that highly coveted fourth win.

When speaking with the media post-game, the Heat center discussed how the Celtics were able to alter their offensive approach on the night, suggesting that, moving forward, it’s up to them to find a way to combat Boston’s particular strategy.

“I mean they’re desperate. Their backs are against the wall so they’re going to play desperate. They’re going to try and figure out ways to disrupt our game flow but the biggest thing about us is we got to retaliate,” Bam Adebayo said.

Leading into Tuesday’s Game 4, the Heat found themselves shooting at a highly efficient rate against the Celtics, converting on 51.9% of their attempts from the field and 47.8% from distance. In their lone loss of the series, however, Boston held Miami to just 43.6% shooting from the floor and a lowly 25.0% from deep.

Bam Adebayo also proved to be significantly impacted by the C’s tough-nosed defensive efforts, as he finished the night with a rather underwhelming stat line of just 10 points, 5 rebounds, and coughed up 4 turnovers while shooting just seven attempts from the field.

Even with their lowly overall performance, the big man, along with his fellow teammates, seems to be confident in Miami’s abilities to bounce back and finish off this best-of-seven series once and for all.