Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jimmy Butler has a simple message for those thinking that the Boston Celtics’ Game 4 win will take the momentum away from the Miami Heat: think again.

After the Celtics dominated Game 4 and secured the 116-99 win to avoid a sweep and make it a 3-1 series, fans, experts and doubters alike raised concerns for the Heat. Many have said that Miami put itself in a bad situation by giving Boston the confidence and belief that they can come back from the 3-0 deficit.

Even NBA icon Charles Barkley argued that the loss was not good for the Heat, predicting that the Celtics will be able to win Game 5 in Boston and put more pressure on Erik Spoelstra’s men.

However, Butler doesn’t think that’s the case. If anything, he believes the loss will only motivate them further just like what happened to the Celtics when they smelled trouble.

“No, if anything it will build momentum for us,” Butler responded when asked about the series potentially swinging to the Celtics’ favor, per Brady Hawk of 5 Reason Sports.

To be fair, it’s bizarre to think that the Heat will collapse after losing one game. Jimmy Butler and co. have proven to have the toughest mentality in the NBA today, starting as a Play-In team before eliminating the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks en route to the East Finals.

Despite the losses they have incurred, they haven’t shown any sign of weakness and have always responded strongly in the face of adversity. They know very well that it will be difficult closing out the Celtics in Boston, but its definitely wrong to doubt that they won’t have a sense of urgency in Game 5.

The Heat are used to the doubters though, and as they have done throughout the postseason, fans can expect them to let their game do the talking.