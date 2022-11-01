There is nothing out there that can dampen the spirits of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Despite the Heat’s struggles in the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA season, Butler still fully believes that they are going to go all the way and win the NBA title this season. Of course, Heat big man Bam Adebayo shares the same energy with Butler.

Via Sam Amick of The Athletic:

“That’s f**king right. Yeah. Anything other than that, there’s nothing (else) in this league. There’s winning, and there’s misery. There’s no in between. So your whole aspiration when you walk in here — you see the banners, you see the trophies — that’s inspiration for us. You start to envision yourself winning and holding that trophy. We went to the finals. We’ve been to the Eastern Conference finals twice. Now it’s time for us to get over that hump.”

The Heat only have two wins so far through seven games. They opened the season with back-to-back losses to Eastern Conference rivals, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics, before eking out their first win of the season over the Toronto Raptors. Since then, however, the Heat have gone just 1-3 and will be facing next the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors at home Tuesday night.

Miami’s defensive issues are weighing the team down, as the Heat are just 25th in the NBA in adjusted defensive rating. The Heat can definitely play much better and it could just be a matter of time before they finally get it together and play like the team that came just a win away from reaching the 2022 NBA Finals.