Bam Adebayo picked up right where he left off in Game 1 with another monster performance for the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Heat needed to win this one to tie the series against the Denver Nuggets, and Adebayo stepped it up big time yet again.

Bam finished with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 40 minutes of action. The 25-year-old's latest 20-point outing has now allowed him to make his mark on Heat franchise history alongside Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, and the great LeBron James:

8-14 FG Only LeBron, Jimmy and Wade have more 20-point Finals games as a Heat. pic.twitter.com/4b4yndmVym — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 5, 2023

That's elite territory for Bam Adebayo. Not even Shaq could achieve this same feat when he went to the NBA Finals with the Heat back in 2006. The big difference, however, is that Shaq, along with Dwyane Wade, went on to win the title that year. Will Adebayo and this iteration of the Heat repeat that same feat this season?

They're massive Game 2 win just took them a step closer to that objective. They have now stolen away home-court advantage from the Nuggets, who themselves just lost their first home game since March. Miami just made sure to shatter that unblemished record with a strong performance on Sunday night.

This series is now tied at 1-1 as it shifts to Miami for Games 3 and 4. The Heat now hold the advantage in this one, and they are now just three wins away from their fourth NBA title in franchise history. The tables have indeed turned.