Bam Adebayo achieved a never-before seen feat in Heat history as they came away with a close win against LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Miami Heat, fresh off a trip to the 2023 NBA Finals, have looked rather unconvincing to begin the 2023-24 regular season. The Heat's failure to trade for Damian Lillard has put the team in a tough spot, with their lack of depth hurting them to the tune of a 2-4 start to the season. But on Monday night, heading into a tough matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, All-Star center Bam Adebayo decided to step up in a huge way.

Facing a Lakers team that had Anthony Davis at less than 100 percent for most of the night, Adebayo took advantage of a shorthanded Lakers frontcourt. The Heat star center put up a monstrous triple-double of 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists, to go along with two steals and two blocks, which was enough to hold off the Lakers in a 108-107 win for Miami.

And in doing so, Bam Adebayo achieved a never-before seen feat in Heat franchise history. According to StatMuse, Adebayo is the only player to tally a 20/20/10 game for the Heat in its 36-year history, which is no mean feat given how many talented players have plied their trade for the team over the years.

It's truly impressive that Adebayo is the only player to have done this in Heat history, especially when the likes of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, and Alonzo Mourning, just to name a few, have all been elite for Miami in years past. Moreover, Jimmy Butler has also been able to fill the stat-sheet for the team in recent years, but never before did he tally a 20/20/10 game for the Heat like Adebayo did.

This may also be a good sign that the Heat are relying again on Bam Adebayo's high-level playmaking from the center position. Ever since his breakout 2019-20 season in which he averaged 5.4 assists per game, his playmaking burden has decreased year by year as the team has relied more on Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro to shoulder that workload. Perhaps this performance against the Lakers gives the Heat more confidence to utilize Adebayo as more of a decision-maker, seeing as it paid off big time in the form of a historically monstrous night.