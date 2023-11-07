Bam Adebayo exploded for a historic triple-double performance in the Heat's win against the Lakers on Monday.

The Miami Heat appears to be out of a slump. After losing four of their first five games in the 2023-24 NBA season, Bam Adebayo and company are on a two-game win streak. In their latest outing, they came away with a thrilling 108-107 victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday to end a three-game homestand on a positive note.

Adebayo played a huge role in that win, as he authored a historic triple-double performance. The Heat big man had the first-ever 20-point trip-dub in franchise history, as he racked up 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in 38 minutes. He also added two blocks and two steals in a complete show of dominance on both ends of the floor.

Bam Adebayo goes off in Heat's win vs Lakers

After the game, Adebayo told reporters including ClutchPoints' Zachary Weinberger that all he wanted heading into the Lakers game was to punctuate Miami's homestand with a win and that he was not really aiming for a triple-double.

Bam Adebayo talks about his triple-double coming organically in the Heat's latest win over the Lakers. (via @ZachWeinberger) pic.twitter.com/etq2DKXajE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2023

Adebayo has become one of the best big men in the NBA in large part due to his defensive versatility and ability to contribute in several areas on the offensive end of the floor. That was on full display in the Heat's meeting with the Lakers, as he had his fingerprints all over the game.

On the season, Adebayo is averaging 21.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per contest, while shooting 50.5 percent from the field.

The Heat are going to need Adebayo to be in the same form when they kick off a four-game road trip this coming Wednesday versus the struggling and Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies.