MIAMI – After the Miami Heat lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers disappointingly, 126-106, they now embark on a four-game road trip, looking to get back on track. Though it was a rough outing for the Heat against the Cavaliers, the team has a chance to start anew on the road as Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Terry Rozier speak on the importance of the upcoming trip.

Adebayo is coming off back-to-back solid performances scoring 21 points and collecting nine rebounds against Cleveland as he told ClutchPoints that the time away will strengthen the team's “brotherhood.”

“Yeah, I mean, anytime you go on the road, it's a time to really become that brotherhood, that togetherness,” Adebayo said. “You know, you don't got your family, you don't got the normal home routine. You know, we're all on the road and going into this trying to get four up, four down.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on how they will look “with what's going on right now”

The Heat's All-Star Tyler Herro, which was announced Thursday, would echo the same sentiments as Adebayo when he told ClutchPoints that they need to quickly recover from the loss to the Cavaliers. He would mention how “with what's going right now,” there are going to be some rough patches as that could imply the situation with the team and Jimmy Butler.

“Yeah, we should keep our heads high, try to build on, not tonight, but the last two games,” Herro said to ClutchPoints. “Like I said, some nights will look better than others with what's going on right now, but we just continue to work and get through every day and try to get better every day.”

The Heat were out-classed on the glass and in the paint, which was a surprise to most since they have a new frontcourt of Adebayo and Kel'el Ware. However, that seems to be a “work in progress” and one could argue that a team's flaws will be exposed when facing the top team in the Eastern Conference which Cleveland is as Rozier mentioned.

“I think it's a perfect situation for what we got going right now,” Rozier said about the road trip. “You know, just lost a tough one to the number one team. Now we go on the road for four games, and there's going to be some tough environments, but I think this going to, I won't say make and break our season, but it's going to be, it's going to be huge for us, and it's the games that we need to win.”

Miami is 23-23 as they start the road trip against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.