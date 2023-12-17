Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are finally healthy, though it's unknown if they will have restrictions in their return.

In a massive injury boost to the Miami Heat, both Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are now set to return when they play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. However, that doesn't mean the team's injury woes are over, with Kyle Lowry heading to the sidelines this time.

Adebayo has missed the Heat's last seven games due to a hip injury, while Herro has been out for their last 18 outings due to a nagging ankle issue.

While the Heat were able to hold on despite their absences–going 4-3 in their last seven without Adebayo and Herro and 7-4 in those matches without Herro alone–there's no denying that the return of the two key pieces will give them a massive sigh of relief. As what their recent close games against the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets prove, they are simply lacking the firepower without Adebayo and Herro.

In fact, the Heat almost lost to the LaMelo Ball-less Hornets in the first of their back-to-back. The Bulls also almost handed them back-to-back defeats had it not for Jimmy Butler's heroics during their Saturday showdown.

It remains to be seen if there will be some kind of limitations or minutes restrictions for both Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, particularly for the latter since he has not played NBA basketball for over a month.

Kyle Lowry's injury is quite the dampener on hopes that the Heat will finally be healthy, though he's only dealing with some soreness and shouldn't be sidelined for a long time.

Adebayo and Herro's return couldn't come at the best possible time. The Timberwolves are the best team in the West and tied with the Boston Celtics for the top record. With that said, Butler will really need the help of the two if they are to pull off an upset.