A huge boost for the Heat is imminent as Tyler Herro reveals when he plans to come back.

While Miami Heat fans have been waiting on the status update on star Tyler Herro, he has revealed when he is planning to come back after suffering an injury in early November. Before the Heat take on the Chicago Bulls on the tail-end of a back-to-back, Herro said that he is targeting to return either Monday or Wednesday to the media. It was also reported by Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

Herro sustained a Grade 2 right ankle sprain when Miami took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 8 after taking a fall and landing on Jaren Jackson Jr. awkwardly. It was announced by the team the following day that he will be in a walking boot for 10 days then he will be re-evaulated in two weeks.

Two weeks came and gone and there was no update about Herro. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra would say to the media at practices and other press conferences that he was improving and recovering well.

Miami has two games on the Monday and Wednesday upcoming that Herro mentioned he would return. Monday would be the final contest of the four-game home-stand against the Western Conference's No. 1 seed in the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wednesday would be a road game against the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed in the Orlando Magic.

Either way, this is huge news for the Heat as Herro was the team's leading scorer up until his injury as he was averaging around 23 points per game. He has been ramping up his recovery work behind the scenes to make his much awaited return.

In the lead-up to his return, the Heat will play at the most three games before Herro comes back. It starts Thursday as Miami will face the Bulls.