Jimmy Butler came through for the Heat against the Bulls.

They don't call him Jimmy Buckets for nothing. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler delivered the goods again Saturday night, and he did it in epic fashion, as he buried a game-winning stepback jumper to break a tie with the Chicago Bulls and give his team the 118-116 win at home. It was also a sweet revenge for Miami, which lost to the Bulls last Thursday.

JIMMY BUTLER WITH A STEPBACK OVER COBY WHITE FOR THE WIN 😱pic.twitter.com/4VBcTbyU8p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

“Maybe someday the Bulls can get a guy like Jimmy Butler,” a sarcastic Big Cat lamented on X after seeing Jimmy Butler beat the Bulls, whom he used to play for.

“The fate of the universe on the line, the Martians have the death beam pointed at earth, you better hit….I WANT JIMMY BUTLER,” said X user @Zachppp.

From Couper Moorhead: “That was Butler's second buzzer-beating winner with Miami – he had the lob against Houston last year – and the fourth overall for Miami since 2020. Butler is now tied with LeBron, Tim Hardaway and Voshon Lenard for buzzer-beaters in a Heat jersey, and one behind Dwyane Wade.”

Jimmy Butler called game in Bulls vs Heat

Butler was excellent all game long versus the Bulls, and that jumper was the cherry on top of his big night. He finished with 28 points to lead all players from both sides, making nine of 18 attempts from the field and 10 of his 11 tries from the free-throw line. He also had four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 35 minutes of action.

Butler has earned the reputation of being one of the premier performers in the NBA when the situation calls for someone to step up. The Heat are lucky to have Butler, who can really turn it on when they need him the most.